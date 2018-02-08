Students given fresher dining alternatives on-campus

student buying lemonade from a lemonade stand

The Farmers Market at CSUN made its return this Tuesday providing students with the choice to buy local, organic produce or freshly prepared meals from smaller, independently-owned businesses.

Students and faculty crowded around near the USU to browse vendors selling a variety of goods such as food, clothes, and accessories.

“I like it. It has a really chill vibe,” says third-year student Sally Lee. “It’s just a really nice break to have before and after my classes.”

Vendors set up their tents every Tuesday. The market begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

PHOTOS: CSUN Farmer's Market

  • students look at sunglasses for sale
  • pianist and singer ready to perform for students
  • many students stand in line and relax in farmers market
  • man showing student types of food he can buy
  • woman shows a student different types of jewelry for sale
  • students walk past food stands in farmers market
  • woman busily making pupusas
  • man dressed in blue handing over a raspberry lemonade
  • students relaxing at farmers market
  • students stand in line for food at farmers market
