Students given fresher dining alternatives on-campus

The Farmers Market at CSUN made its return this Tuesday providing students with the choice to buy local, organic produce or freshly prepared meals from smaller, independently-owned businesses.

Students and faculty crowded around near the USU to browse vendors selling a variety of goods such as food, clothes, and accessories.

“I like it. It has a really chill vibe,” says third-year student Sally Lee. “It’s just a really nice break to have before and after my classes.”

Vendors set up their tents every Tuesday. The market begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.