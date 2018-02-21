Text to 911 updates with more features to come

In August 2017, the CSUN Department of Police Services had a soft roll out of their new Text to 911 system. Students are allowed to contact campus police via text message if calling is too dangerous in an emergency situation. CSUN PD had the feature before the Los Angeles Police Department.

Since the feature was released it’s been working as hoped, with a small exception to the way the cellphone system is set up in regards to call towers.

911 calls have priority through text. If too many people are using their phones, the cell towers will bump someone off the queue in order to make sure the 911 text goes though. “Telephone companies had to work that in,” Police Capt. Scott VanScoy said.

VanScoy explained when the student sends a text message to 911, it may not always go to the right agency, therefore a transfer has to be made. That transfer takes less than 10 seconds.

“[It’s] not perfect in sense of immediate agency getting the call. But we get between 90-95% of our calls correct,” said VanScoy.

The text-in system has averaged to be around 2-3 text per month and about 20 911 calls per month.

“People seem to call 911 more, but love the option of having text 911” VanScoy said.

According to VanScoy, the culture of communication between students and police officers hasn’t changed much since the feature came out. “[I] thought we’d receive more calls than we have.”

The average call time for a Text 911 is seven to nine minutes, and the average call to the police (of an emergency) takes about two to four minutes.

Next-generation emergency services, referred to as NG-911, is expecting to include the feature of video footage with their calls.

According to LAWeekly, “Next Generaton 911 allows the broadband networks to carry your emergency texts and media directly to dispatchers. A rep for Krekorian said a future system could feasibly include using FaceTime to show dispatchers live video of an emergency scene.”

The victim will be able to take their smartphone and use FaceTime to show the police their injury. The police can transfer the footage to the paramedics as they are on their way to meet the victim. The FaceTime system will be expensive and the network infrastructure for California isn’t there yet, according to VanScoy.

CSUN Police Services received a State Officers of Emergency Services grant of $10,100 for Text 911 to happen. It took four to six months to move forward after receiving the grant.

The kick off for the Next-gen 911 video footage will take about 5-10 years regionally, and about 20 years for the entire state.

