Weekly Events 2/7-2/13

Wednesday 2/7
Walkability Wednesday
Well-being
Halfway to the weekend: take a study break or just get your blood flowing with Walkability Wednesday. Come and walk for 45 minutes to ease your mind. To join, RSVP at wellbeing@csun.edu or visit www.csun.edu/wellbeing
12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Free
Santa Susana Hall 115
Thursday 2/8
LGBTQ Coffee Nights
Well-Being
After a busy day or week, come relax and drink coffee with friends on the second floor of the Sol Center in the USU. You can play games, create crafts, and get to know other people, laugh and enjoy positive company for a few hours. Light snacks are provided.
5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Free
Sol Center (second floor), USU
Friday 2/9
Lady and The Tramp Screening
Movie Screening
Revisit Disney’s animated classic “Lady and the Tramp” (dir. Geronimi, Jackson, Luske) at the El Capitan Theatre at four different time slots just before Valentine’s Day with family, friends, or dates. The film is an hour and 16 minutes long.
10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
$13 adults, $11 weekday before 6 pm, $10 children (3-11) and seniors 60+, $22 VIP
El Capitan
6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, 90028
Saturday 2/10
Guest Artist: Sandra Shapiro
Music
Steinway artist and pianist Sandra Shapiro will be performing solo a series of pieces at our very own Cypress Recital Hall. To attend, tickets must be purchased at the A.S. Ticket Office. Doors will open 30 minutes before.
7:30 p.m.
$15 Adults, $10 Faculty, Staff, and Seniors, $7 Students
Cypress Recital Hall
Sunday 2/11
Smorgasburg LA
Food Market
Want to try a variety of new foods and experience culture at a full-scale market? In the midst of the Arts District, you can shop for food, vintage items and more. Every Sunday until the end of the year, there’s a different theme to enjoy and try.
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Free Parking (two hours)
ROW DTLA, Downtown
777 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Monday 2/12
Dua Lipa with Tommy Genesis
Concert
On her self-titled tour, English pop-singer Dua Lipa joins Tommy Genesis, a multi-disciplinary artist on an evening concert with hits like “New Rules” and “Scared To Be Lonely.” On a stressful Monday, why not start your week with a concert?
8:30 p.m.
$29.95 on Ticketmaster
Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood
6215 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Tuesday 2/13
Paramount’s “Annihilation”
Movie Premiere
Before the film’s release you get the chance to see it first. “Annihilation” starring Natalie Portman, tells the story of biologist entering dangerous and mysterious terrain. The film spans two hours. To receive passes, go online to register at http://www.advancescreenings.com/screening/annihilation/us/ca/los_angeles
7:30 p.m.
Free Screening Passes
Regency Village Theater
961 Broxton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90024