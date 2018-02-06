Weekly Events 2/7-2/13

Wednesday 2/7

Walkability Wednesday

Well-being

Halfway to the weekend: take a study break or just get your blood flowing with Walkability Wednesday. Come and walk for 45 minutes to ease your mind. To join, RSVP at wellbeing@csun.edu or visit www.csun.edu/wellbeing

12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Free

Santa Susana Hall 115

Thursday 2/8

LGBTQ Coffee Nights

Well-Being

After a busy day or week, come relax and drink coffee with friends on the second floor of the Sol Center in the USU. You can play games, create crafts, and get to know other people, laugh and enjoy positive company for a few hours. Light snacks are provided.

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Free

Sol Center (second floor), USU

Friday 2/9

Lady and The Tramp Screening

Movie Screening

Revisit Disney’s animated classic “Lady and the Tramp” (dir. Geronimi, Jackson, Luske) at the El Capitan Theatre at four different time slots just before Valentine’s Day with family, friends, or dates. The film is an hour and 16 minutes long.

10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

$13 adults, $11 weekday before 6 pm, $10 children (3-11) and seniors 60+, $22 VIP

El Capitan

6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, 90028

Saturday 2/10

Guest Artist: Sandra Shapiro

Music

Steinway artist and pianist Sandra Shapiro will be performing solo a series of pieces at our very own Cypress Recital Hall. To attend, tickets must be purchased at the A.S. Ticket Office. Doors will open 30 minutes before.

7:30 p.m.

$15 Adults, $10 Faculty, Staff, and Seniors, $7 Students

Cypress Recital Hall

Sunday 2/11

Smorgasburg LA

Food Market

Want to try a variety of new foods and experience culture at a full-scale market? In the midst of the Arts District, you can shop for food, vintage items and more. Every Sunday until the end of the year, there’s a different theme to enjoy and try.

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Free Parking (two hours)

ROW DTLA, Downtown

777 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Monday 2/12

Dua Lipa with Tommy Genesis

Concert

On her self-titled tour, English pop-singer Dua Lipa joins Tommy Genesis, a multi-disciplinary artist on an evening concert with hits like “New Rules” and “Scared To Be Lonely.” On a stressful Monday, why not start your week with a concert?

8:30 p.m.

$29.95 on Ticketmaster

Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood

6215 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Tuesday 2/13

Paramount’s “Annihilation”

Movie Premiere

Before the film’s release you get the chance to see it first. “Annihilation” starring Natalie Portman, tells the story of biologist entering dangerous and mysterious terrain. The film spans two hours. To receive passes, go online to register at http://www.advancescreenings.com/screening/annihilation/us/ca/los_angeles

7:30 p.m.

Free Screening Passes

Regency Village Theater

961 Broxton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90024

