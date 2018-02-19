Weekly Picks 2/20-2/27

Tuesday, February 20

Games Room: Super Smash Bros. Tournament

The Games Room will be hosting a Super Smash Bros. Tournament for Wii U. In tournament style, players will compete against each other and the victor will win a $25 gift card to Game Stop.

When: 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Where: Games Room, USU

Price: Free

Wednesday, February 21

Expressions

Share a song, poem, or other form of expression during Expressions at the Games Room. Experience the student performances while enjoying free food and beverages. All who perform will be entered in a raffle to win a prize.

When: 8:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Where: Games Room, USU



Price: Free

Thursday, February 22



Craft Corner

Get in touch with your artistic side and bring your creations to life at Craft Corner. The theme for this Craft corner will be Self-Care kit.

When: 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Where: Plaza del Sol, USU

Price: Free

Thursday, February 22

Lessons from Leaders of the Civil Rights Movement at The Skirball

Passing the Torch — From Selma to Today: Lessons from Leaders of the Civil Rights Movement is a panel discussion with three leaders from the Civil Rights Movement. The three figures will reflect on how the march from Selma to Montgomery and other key actions led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

When: 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Where: Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Price: $10-$12

Friday, February 23

Using Film to Change Attitudes About Homeless People

CSUN Professor Luciana Lagana has created a documentary film featuring interviews with the Executive Director of the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission, along with people who used to be homeless. The film is part of a research study exploring how to enhance attitudes of CSUN students towards people who are homeless.

When: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Whitsett Room (4th floor), Sierra Hall

Price: Free

February 24 – 25

2018 Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show

Figure out where to go on your next trip at the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show. Destination experts from around the world will help the audience personalize their perfect journey.

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Price: Free-$18

February 24 – 25



L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run

Participate in a 5k or 10k walk or run during this Chinatown tradition. The courses start and end at Chinatown Central Plaza which also hosts a family-friendly festival of activities.

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: Chinatown Central Plaza

943 N. Broadway, Los Angeles

Price: $35-$60

Batman ’66 Exhibit

The Batman ’66 Exhibit pays tribute to the popular TV show while honoring the late Adam West. The exhibit consists of four sections: Wayne Manor, The Batcave, Gallery of Guest Supervillains, and The Collectibles of Batman ’66.

Where: The Hollywood Museum, The Max Factor Building

1660 N. Highland Ave.

Hollywood, CA

Price: $12 students (with proper ID)

Art of Motion Picture Costume Design Exhibit

The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising’s museum celebrates the imagination and achievement of Motion Picture Costume Designers for the 26th year. See the costume designs used in award-winning films such as Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, and Thor: Ragnarok



Where: FIDM Museum

919 S. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA

Price: Free

