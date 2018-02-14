Weekly Picks: Hikes, bars, and a concert for a cause!

It’s only the fourth week of school, and you’re already looking for a break, aren’t you? It’s okay; you’re not the only one. Pick from a concert, to arts and crafts, and even hit up a bar to take care of those “is it spring break yet?” blues!

Wednesday, February 14th

Daybreaker Los Angeles

Tired of doing the same old workout routine? Daybreaker Los Angeles is a wellness-focused party, where you can play a skeeball machine, see live artwork, listen to DJs and a brass band and most importantly get complimentary breakfast treats, and COFFEE.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Joseph’s Café

1775 Ivar Ave.

Los Angeles, CA

90028

Price: $20-$35

Valentine’s Day Arts & Crafts

Didn’t have time to make your S.O. a Valentine’s day gift? No worries, CSUN’s Oviatt Library has got you covered. Join librarians and staff in the Library Lobby to create something fun!

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Oviatt Library Lobby

Price: Free!

S.A.D. DTLA Bar Crawl

If you don’t have a S.O. for Valentine’s Day, there’s still something for you to do. Go to one of the various locations for the Artisanal Brewers Collective’s Anti-Valentine’s Day bar crawl where a handful of bars will be serving $5 shots, $5 beers, and their own unique cocktails.

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Where: Sixth Street Tavern, Library Bar, Beelman’s

Spring Street

Price: Free (to get in). Prices vary per drink.

Valentine’s Day Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert

Listen to a bunch of artists like Nick Waterhouse, Ty Segall, Julianna Barwick, and more all while supporting a great cause!

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: Teragram Ballroom

1234 W 7th St.

DTLA

Price: $35

Friday, February 16th

Black Panther @ El Capitan



The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe premieres this Friday at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. Directed by Ryan Coogler (Creed, Fruitvale Station), Black Panther features the story of Marvel superhero Black Panther, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he is coronated as the king of fictional African nation Wakanda. The movie features a star-studded cast including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Forrest Whitaker, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett.

The El Capitan premiere will feature fan events and a live DJ.

When: Showtime at 9:30 p.m.



Where: El Capitan Theater, 6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Price: $10-26

Long Beach Mardi Gras

When:

Price: Varies based on packages

Saturday, February 17th

Queens of the Stone Age

If you enjoy listening to desert rock, blues, stoner metal, and grunge, then you have to check out Queens of the Stone Age!

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Forum

Inglewood

Price: $34.50-$59.50

Sunday, Feb. 18

NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James teams up with fellow former MVPs Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook to take on a Steph Curry-led team of the NBA’s brightest young stars including Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Karl-Anthony Towns in this year’s NBA All-Star game.

If you can’t make it Sunday, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday features dazzling displays of athleticism between former Laker Larry Nance Jr., All-Star Victor Oladipo and rookies Dennis Smith Jr. and Donovan Mitchell.

When: Tipoff at 5:00 p.m.

Where: Staples Center

Price: $50-700



Monday, Feb. 19th

Residencies at the Satellite

Each Monday, local up-and-coming Los Angeles bands grace the stage of this small, Silver Lake venue. Angeleno bands such as Fitz & the Tantrums and Local Natives received their start as residents of the Satellite.

When: Doors open at 12:00 a.m.

Where: The Satellite, 1717 Silver Lake Blvd., Los Angeles 90026

Price: Free (Admission)

Tuesday, February 20th

Mark Marino, Reading and Writing in the Digital Age: Electronic Literature from Interactive Stories to Twitter Fiction

CSUN’s English Department is hosting a Popular Culture Studies Speaker event with Mark Marino, Associate Professor and Director of Humanities and Critical Code Studies Lab at USC.

When: 4:00-6:45 p.m.

Where: Jerome Richfield, Room 319

Price: Free

If these events just don’t fit your hectic schedule, then consider these small, but impactful adventures where you’re sure to be refreshed and re-energized to tackle your workload!

Malibu Creek Rock Pools

Located in Malibu Creek State Park: hiking, swimming, nature and wildlife viewing are just a few of the many things you can do at the Malibu CR Pools!

When: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Where: 1925 Las Virgenes Rd

Calabasas, CA

91304

Crystal Lake

Take a relaxing bike ride around the Crystal Lake, where it visits the only naturally occurring lake in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Hiking Time: Approx. 30 minutes

Where: Azusa, CA

Price: National Forest Adventure Pass

