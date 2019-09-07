Sunset Sessions: Beach Freaks
September 7, 2019
Beach Freaks are a surf rock group from the San Fernando Valley. This week they came in and played songs from their debut EP and forthcoming album. Every week we invite musicians from the San Fernando Valley to come in, have a conversation and play an acoustic set of their favorite songs they’ve released.
Songs:
- Palm Trees
- Alcohol
- I Like You
- Sophia
Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat
Filmed and Edited by Brendan Reed-Crabb and Logan Bik