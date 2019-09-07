Sunset Sessions: Beach Freaks

Photo+by+Logan+Bik
Back to Article
Back to Article

Sunset Sessions: Beach Freaks

Photo by Logan Bik

Photo by Logan Bik

Photo by Logan Bik

Photo by Logan Bik

PJ Shahamat, Audio Editor
September 7, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Beach Freaks are a surf rock group from the San Fernando Valley. This week they came in and played songs from their debut EP and forthcoming album. Every week we invite musicians from the San Fernando Valley to come in, have a conversation and play an acoustic set of their favorite songs they’ve released.

Songs:

  1. Palm Trees
  2. Alcohol
  3. I Like You
  4. Sophia

Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat
Filmed and Edited by Brendan Reed-Crabb and Logan Bik