Sunset Sessions: Beach Freaks

Beach Freaks are a surf rock group from the San Fernando Valley. This week they came in and played songs from their debut EP and forthcoming album. Every week we invite musicians from the San Fernando Valley to come in, have a conversation and play an acoustic set of their favorite songs they’ve released.

Songs:

Palm Trees Alcohol I Like You Sophia

Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat

Filmed and Edited by Brendan Reed-Crabb and Logan Bik