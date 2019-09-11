Sports Calendar 9/11 – 9/17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Men’s Soccer

Thursday 9/12

vs. No. 11 University of Washington at 7 p.m. (Big West TV)

Sunday 9/15

vs. No. 13 UCLA at 6 p.m. (Big West TV)

Coming off of a 6-0 win against the University of San Francisco Dons, the Matadors have a big week ahead of them as they host two ranked teams at Matador Soccer Field. On Thursday, the team takes on the No. 11 University of Washington Huskies (4-0) and on Sunday take on the No. 13 UCLA Bruins (2-2). The team looks to improve upon their 3-0-1 record, as well as upsetting these two teams. Last season, the Matadors lost to the Huskies 2-1 while they defeated the Bruins 2-1 the following week.

Women’s Soccer

Friday 9/13

vs. CSU Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Sunday 9/15

vs. University of San Diego at 1 p.m.

The 4-1-1 Matadors are coming off of their first home win over the Eastern Washington Eagles after their double overtime draw against the Kansas State Wildcats. The team will be facing the 3-3 CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on Friday and the 3-2 University of San Diego Toreros on Sunday. The Matadors are coming off their third shutout win of the season and one shutout draw, with sophomore goalkeeper Amanda Delgado in the net for two of those shutouts. Delgado was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Week for her eight saves and two shutouts over the weekend.