Matadors of the Week 9/11

Amanda Delgado

Sophomore, Soccer

The Downey native played a key role in Friday’s game against Kansas State with six saves in 110 minutes played, shutting out the Wildcats. The Matadors were unable to get anything going on for offense however, leading to a 0-0 draw. Delgado once again put the team on her back on Sunday with another shutout, this time against Eastern Washington. Delgado had two saves and made sure the Matador’s only goal of the game was enough to get the victory. Delgado’s breakout performance did not go unnoticed as she was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Week.









Kris Fourcand

Junior, Soccer

The Loyola Marymount transfer broke through in Sunday’s blowout win against the University of San Francisco. Fourcand came into the game as a substitute and wasted no time making his presence felt, scoring his first goal as a Matador in the 59th minute to give CSUN a 4-0 lead. The Port-au-Prince, Haiti native wasn’t done after that, he scored his second goal of the game less than 15 minutes later in the 73rd minute.

Photos Courtesy of GoMatadors and LMUlions