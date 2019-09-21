Matadors of the Week 9/18

Daniel Trejo





Junior, Soccer

Big time players make big time plays in big time games, and that’s exactly what Trejo did last week against two Pac-12 opponents in No. 8 Washington and No. 13 UCLA. Trejo scored one goal and had one assist in the 3-1 upset over the Huskies on Thursday. He then built on his strong performance on Sunday by scoring two goals against the Bruins, providing the only offense for the Matadors all match. Trejo was named Big West Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time in his illustrious CSUN career. He is currently tied for first in Division I for goals and is the leader in points with 17. He also leads the Big West Conference in shots with 29.

Nicole Nevarez





Sophomore, Volleyball

Nevarez may have had her best performance of the season so far in the Les Schwab Rose City Showdown last week. The Rancho Cucamonga native had 11 kills on Friday against Morgan State and closed the tournament out on Sunday even stronger. Nevarez had 16 kills against Portland State, including the match point to secure a dramatic victory in the fifth set for the Matadors. In addition to matching her career-high in kills, Nevarez also set new career-highs in blocks and assists with four each. Her 31 digs in the match tied for fifth in CSUN rally scoring history, and she also tied for seventh place in total attempts in a single match with 64.