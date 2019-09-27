Sunset Sessions: Steve Francell

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Steve Francell is the eclectic member of the multigenre band Negro Galacticus. This week Steve came in and played songs from the different projects he’s worked on including some unreleased tracks. Every week we invite musicians from the San Fernando Valley to come in, have a conversation and play an acoustic set of their favorite songs they’ve released.

Song List:

1. Brick James

2. North

3. Slow You Down

4. Not a (Celestial Body of your Choice)

Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat

Filmed and Edited by Brendan Reed-Crabb and Logan Bik