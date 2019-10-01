Sports Calendar 10/2 – 10/8

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Women’s Soccer

Thursday 10/3

at University of Hawaii at 10 p.m.

Sunday 10/6

at UC Riverside at 7 p.m.

The women’s soccer team starts conference play on the road against the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine and the UC Riverside Highlanders. The Matadors finished their preseason 6-3-3. They have three shutouts, two wins and one draw behind the performance of sophomore goalkeeper Amanda Delgado. The Matadors look to continue their win streak as they begin conference play and hope to be at the top of the Big West when playoffs come around.

Men’s Soccer

Saturday 10/5

vs. Santa Clara at 7 p.m.

The Matadors enter their last game before conference play begins Oct. 9. They are currently 5-3-1 after winning their last game against the University of Nebraska Omaha 2-1 in overtime. They will go up against the Santa Clara University Broncos at home before their first conference game against Cal State Fullerton. Multiple Matadors lead the Big West in four different categories while one is first in Division I for assists.

Women’s Volleyball

Saturday 10/5

vs. Long Beach State at 7 p.m.

The women’s volleyball team dropped their conference opener to UC Santa Barbara on Sept. 24 and against Hawaii in their home opener on Sept. 28. They are currently 5-9 and are sixth in the Big West standings. They hope to improve upon their record as they continue conference play as they keep their sights on playoffs.