Matadors of the Month

Daniel Trejo

Junior, Soccer

Trejo is in a seven-way tie for ninth in goals for Division I with seven goals. He is also in a tie for second in the Big West for goals and is in sole possession of second in points with 18. Trejo leads in shots in the Big West with 35. On Sept. 16, Trejo was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time in his career.

Julio Rubio

Redshirt Senior, Soccer

Rubio is first in assists for all of Division I and leads the Big West Conference with eight. His season high in assists came against then No. 8 Washington on Sept. 12 and the University of San Francisco on Sept. 8 when he had two each. Rubio scored his first goal of the season in the 2-1 overtime win against the University of Nebraska Omaha on Sept. 27.

Amanda Delgado

Sophomore, Soccer

Delgado has notched three shutouts this season in the net against Kansas State, Eastern Washington and the University of San Diego. She was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in her career as a Matador on Sept. 9.

Nicole Nevarez

Sophomore, Volleyball

Nevarez had a career-high 19 kills against the University of Idaho on Sept. 21. Against Portland State on Sept. 14, she set new career-highs in blocks and assists with four each. Her 31 digs tied for fifth in CSUN rally scoring history and she is tied for seventh place in total attempts in a single match with 64.

Kiran Sangha

Sophomore, Golf

In the CSU Bakersfield Dual Match on Sept. 8, Sangha was the lowest scorer for the Matadors with a (+4) 76. She helped the Matadors to win as they scored 315 and the Roadrunners 345. The second dual on Sept. 9 saw Sangha score (-2) 71 and the Matadors win the dual 314-332. Sangha finished first in both.

Photos Courtesy of GoMatadors