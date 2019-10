Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

How did Clayton Scott go from a conservative upbringing to being a local leader in sustainability?

Find out this week on Sunspotting, the podcast where we discuss the personal stories, lives, and hobbies of the people you see every day at CSUN.