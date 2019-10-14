Sunset Sessions: Lancer Roscoe
October 14, 2019
Lancer Roscoe is a collective that blends dynamic harmonies, pleasant guitars, and modern sounds. This week a few of their members came in to play a few songs from their diverse catalog. Every week we invite musicians from the San Fernando Valley to come in, have a conversation and play an acoustic set of their favorite songs they’ve released.
Song List:
1. Drive Home
2. All the Way
3. Silverlake
Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat
Filmed and Edited by Brendan Reed-Crabb, Logan Bik and Geo Botticella