Sunset Sessions: Lancer Roscoe

PJ Shahamat, Brendan Reed-Crabb, Geovanni Botticella, and Logan Bik
October 14, 2019

Lancer Roscoe is a collective that blends dynamic harmonies, pleasant guitars, and modern sounds. This week a few of their members came in to play a few songs from their diverse catalog. Every week we invite musicians from the San Fernando Valley to come in, have a conversation and play an acoustic set of their favorite songs they’ve released.

Song List:
1. Drive Home
2. All the Way
3. Silverlake

Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat
Filmed and Edited by Brendan Reed-Crabb, Logan Bik and Geo Botticella