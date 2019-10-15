Sports Calendar 10/16 – 10/22

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Men’s Soccer

Wednesday 10/16

vs. Sacramento State at 7 p.m.

Sunday 10/20

at Cal Poly at 5 p.m. (Big West TV)

The men’s soccer team (6-5-1, 1-1 Big West) started conference play with a win against Cal State Fullerton on Oct. 9 before falling to UC Davis on Oct. 12. The Matadors want to continue Big West play with some wins as they host the Sacramento State Hornets (5-6-2, 0-1-1 Big West) on Oct. 16 before traveling to San Luis Obispo to take on the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-6-1, 0-2 Big West) on Oct. 20. The team is currently in fourth place in the conference.

Women’s Soccer

Thursday 10/17

vs. UC Santa Barbara at 7 p.m.

The women’s soccer team (8-4-3, 2-1 Big West) are coming off of two straight conference wins against UC Riverside on Oct. 6 and Cal Poly on Oct. 10. The Matadors, who are fourth in conference standings, host the second place UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (6-3-3, 2-0 Big West).

Women’s Volleyball

Friday 10/18

vs. UC Irvine at 7 p.m.

Saturday 10/19

vs. CSU Fullerton

The women’s volleyball team (6-11, 1-4 Big West) are coming off a loss at UC Davis on Oct. 13 but plan to bounce back this weekend as they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (4-13, 1-4) and the CSU Fullerton Titans (9-7, 1-4 Big West). The Matadors are currently seventh in Big West standings and hope to improve before going on a two-game road trip.