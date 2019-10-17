Matadors of the Week 10/17





David Preys

Redshirt Freshman, Soccer

Preys made the most of his opportunities last week against CSU Fullerton and UC Davis. The LA Galaxy Academy alumnus has played the full 90 minutes in each of the last three matches for the Matadors, including an overtime match on the road against Omaha. Preys earned his first career shutout against Fullerton on Oct. 9 with five saves in the 1-0 win against the Titans. Preys had nine saves against the Aggies, who had 10 shots on goal in the match. The nine saves marks a season-high for Preys.





Gabriella Hinojosa

Redshirt Junior, Soccer

Hinojosa scored her first goal as a Matador in the third minute of the match against Cal Poly on Oct. 10. She only had one shot in the match, which coincidentally ended up being the first goal the Matadors scored. Hinojosa has had three shots on goal and one assist this season during the team’s 15 games.

Cindy Arteaga

Freshman, Soccer

In Arteaga’s first season as a Matador, she has played in all 15 games this season and just like Hinojosa, scored the first goal of her college career on Oct. 10 against Cal Poly in the 26th minute. It was the only shot she kicked in the match as the true freshman capitalized on a free kick from Amanda Martin that was passed to her.