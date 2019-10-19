Sunset Sessions: Clancy Coulter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Sunset Sessions this week, Clancy Coulter and her band come in for an intimate performance of her songs. The group blends alternative pop vocals, soulful piano, moving bass parts, and tight electric drums to bring a riveting performance of unreleased songs. Every week we invite musicians to come in, have a conversation and play a set of their favorite songs they’ve released.

Song List:

1. Clara

2. Motive

3. Subconscious Suicide

4. Medicate

Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat

Filmed and Edited by Brendan Reed-Crabb, and Geovanni Botticella