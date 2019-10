Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sundial reporter, Gillian Moran-Perez, comes in to talk about her article regarding a new bill being discussed that would require clergy members to report certain crimes such as sexual abuse and child neglect. You can read Gillian’s article here.

Co-Produced by Brendan Reed-Crabb