Sunset Sessions: Banned From Japan
November 4, 2019
On Sunset Sessions this week, Banned From Japan come in for a partly acoustic performance. The group brings together vulnerable lyrics, punchy drums, groovy bass lines, and riffing guitars for a great performance of songs off their recent album.
Every week we invite musicians to come in, have a conversation and play a set of their favorite songs.
Song List:
1. Completely Stoned
2. Carpet Farm
3. What Do You Meme
4. Ron and Tina
5. Picnic
Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat
Filmed and Edited by Brendan Reed-Crabb, and Geovanni Botticella