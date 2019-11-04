Sunset Sessions: Banned From Japan

Sunset Sessions: Banned From Japan

PJ Shahamat, Brendan Reed-Crabb, and Geovanni Botticella
November 4, 2019

On Sunset Sessions this week, Banned From Japan come in for a partly acoustic performance. The group brings together vulnerable lyrics, punchy drums, groovy bass lines, and riffing guitars for a great performance of songs off their recent album.

Every week we invite musicians to come in, have a conversation and play a set of their favorite songs.

Song List:

1. Completely Stoned
2. Carpet Farm
3. What Do You Meme
4. Ron and Tina
5. Picnic

Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat
Filmed and Edited by Brendan Reed-Crabb, and Geovanni Botticella

 