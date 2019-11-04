Sunset Sessions: Banned From Japan

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Sunset Sessions this week, Banned From Japan come in for a partly acoustic performance. The group brings together vulnerable lyrics, punchy drums, groovy bass lines, and riffing guitars for a great performance of songs off their recent album.

Every week we invite musicians to come in, have a conversation and play a set of their favorite songs.

Song List:

1. Completely Stoned

2. Carpet Farm

3. What Do You Meme

4. Ron and Tina

5. Picnic

Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat

Filmed and Edited by Brendan Reed-Crabb, and Geovanni Botticella