Nationals Parade takes over Washington, D.C.

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer stands atop of the bus driving down Constitution Avenue during the championship parade on Nov. 2 to celebrate the Nationals winning the World Series. Scherzer had 3-0 postseason record during the 2019 season. Photo credit: Logan Bik

Logan Bik
November 5, 2019

Fans filled the streets of Washington, D.C.on Nov. 2 in celebration of the Washington Nationals winning the 2019 World Series. Closing the seven game series in Houston, the Nationals secured their first World Series championship in 95 years.

Fans flood the streets and stand on the balcony of the Federal Trade Commission Building to watch the Washington Nationals pass by on Nov. 2. Photo credit: Logan Bik

Fans peer out from the top floor balcony of the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building during the Nationals parade on Nov. 2. Photo credit: Logan Bik

A sea of red floods the steps of the National Archives Museum during the Nationals parade on Nov. 2. Photo credit: Logan Bik

The route was a mile-long stretch along Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street. Fans of all ages packed the streets for the opportunity to see their team up close. The celebration began on Constitution Avenue with different community organizations and sponsors walking the streets throwing out swag and giving high-fives to fans up against the barricades. In between the parade walkers the Nationals players could be found in double-decker buses with friends and family members all waving at fans in celebration. National monuments can be seen in the background of the country’s capital.

The D.C. Fire Department's Emerald Society Pipes and Drums plays, passing by the Nationals Archives Museum on Constitution Avenue during the Nationals parade on Nov. 2. The Pipes and Drums was founded in 2002. Photo credit: Logan Bik

Fans of all ages line the streets to see the 2019 Nationals World Series champions on Nov. 2. Photo credit: Logan Bik

The U.S. Marine Color Guard passes by the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History during the Nationals World Series Championship parade on Nov. 2. Photo credit: Logan Bik

A U.S. military service member high-fives the Nationals fans during the Nationals Championship parade on Nov. 2. Photo credit: Logan Bik

The two hour long parade concluded with Nationals first baseman, Ryan Zimmerman, holding the trophy high in the sky for everyone to see. Confetti filled the streets as the sea of red, white and blue faded away from the streets of D.C.

Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman holds the Commissioner's Trophy high in the sky for fans to see on Nov. 2. Photo credit: Logan Bik

Fans take over the streets as the Nationals Championship parade concludes on Nov. 2. Photo credit: Logan Bik