Matadors of the Week 11/13

Daniel Trejo

Junior, Soccer

Trejo capped off his junior season by being named first team All-Conference as well as Big West Offensive Player of the Year. At the time of his award, he finished with nine goals (tied for first in BWC), including one in CSUN’s conference quarterfinal upset against UC Irvine on Nov. 6, seven assists (third in BWC), and 57 shots, 38 of them on goal. In addition, he earned his fourth career Big West Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 16.

Amanda Martin

Senior, Soccer

Martin finished her final season as a Matador with one career goal against San Diego on Sept. 15, contributed to 10 shutouts and helped the Matadors allow a season-low 16 goals prior to the 0-4 loss in the Big West championship game. On Nov. 6, the senior was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Year and was the lone Matador on All-Conference First Team.

Photos courtesy of GoMatadors.