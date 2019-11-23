Sunset Sessions: Sad Park

PJ Shahamat, Logan Bik, Noelle Nakamura, and Brendan Reed-Crabb
November 23, 2019

On Sunset Sessions this week, Sad Park comes in for a stripped-down performance. The group brings together powerful vocals, subdued drums, arpeggiating basslines, and sprinkled guitars for a great performance of songs off their album Sleep and their upcoming album. Every week we invite musicians to come in, have a conversation and play a set of their favorite songs.

Song List:

  1. No Name
  2. Untitled
  3. Goodnight
  4. End

Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat
Shot by Brendan Reed-Crabb and Noelle Nakamura
Edited by PJ Shahamat, and Logan Bik