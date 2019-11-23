Sunset Sessions: Sad Park

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Sunset Sessions this week, Sad Park comes in for a stripped-down performance. The group brings together powerful vocals, subdued drums, arpeggiating basslines, and sprinkled guitars for a great performance of songs off their album Sleep and their upcoming album. Every week we invite musicians to come in, have a conversation and play a set of their favorite songs.

Song List:

No Name Untitled Goodnight End

Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat

Shot by Brendan Reed-Crabb and Noelle Nakamura

Edited by PJ Shahamat, and Logan Bik