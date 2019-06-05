Northridge Pizza Shop has Pies Fit for a T-rex

Pizzasaurus Rex, a family-owned pizza shop in Northridge, recently celebrated 32 years of serving phenomenal pizza.

They opened on Friday the 13th, 1987 — the unluckiest day of the year — yet they have had nothing but good luck ever since.

It’s more than luck — their success is built on the hard work of family and the love that goes into each fresh pie they make.

Fans rave about their handmade pizza and how different they are from large chains. Their dough and sauce are made from scratch and they cut their own vegetables.

“Our pizza is made with love,” according to owner of Pizzasaurus Rex, Emad Hossini. “Just today I spent half a day cutting onions, tomatoes and green peppers.”

A fan favorite is the pastrami pizza which has a nice blend of ranch and mustard sauces with a hint of basil and oregano. It’s served with a side of pickles just like you’d get from your local deli.

“Nobody else that I know of has this kind of pizza. This is something that I believe makes us stand out from other pizza companies,” said Hossini.

Other favorites are the rex house special, cheese lovers pizza and veggie special pizza. They offer two sizing options for all pizzas a large 16 inch and a medium 12 inch. Their menu also has salads, mozzarella cheese sticks, chicken wings, desserts and a variety of drinks.

Pizzasaurus Rex offers free delivery with an eight dollar minimum order. Their delivery hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. seven days a week.

You can also pick up your order from their cute store front location. And on Monday through Thursday they have a carryout special that includes a medium sized pizza with one topping of your choice for seven dollars.

30-minute customer parking is available in the shopping center where they’re located. There is also parking available on the street if the shopping center parking lot is too crowded.

Hossini is at the shop seven days a week open to close alongside the help of his two brothers, his son, his close friends and sometimes his daughter.

Upon arrival you will see a table decorated with dinosaurs gifted to them by customers and fans. Hossini’s niece brought in the first dinosaur a year ago and people have been adding to it ever since.

Recently the pizza parlor created an app that is supposed to be more accessible than their website. When you download the app you will receive 10 percent off your first order.

“It’s a conversational piece especially for the kids,” said Hossini.

You can find coupons posted to their website on their new app too.

Pizzasaurus Rex sponsors the CSUN Athletics Department and provides pizza for them at sporting events. Currently their pies can be found at all Matador Basketball home games.

They’re located at 17646 Lassen St. in Northridge, California. For more information about Pizzasaurus Rex you can find them on Facebook and Instagram or contact them at (818) 772-PREX.