Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Why did it take Bryan Zamora seven years to get a bachelor’s degree? Tune in for an extra-length episode about one man’s journey from the hospital to the graduation stage.

Also: be sure to check out bethematch.org after this and participate now!