Sunset Sessions: Jay Cue

On Sunset Sessions this week, Jay Cue delivers an intimate performance from his dense catalog. He brings together charismatic lyrics, creative flows, and pounding production.

Every week we invite musicians to come in, have a conversation and play a set of their favorite songs.

Song List:

1. Open Your Mind

2. 04 Ye

3. Can We Hang

Produced by PJ Shahamat

Filmed by Logan Bik, and Elaine Sanders