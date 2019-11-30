Sunset Sessions: Jay Cue
November 30, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
On Sunset Sessions this week, Jay Cue delivers an intimate performance from his dense catalog. He brings together charismatic lyrics, creative flows, and pounding production.
Every week we invite musicians to come in, have a conversation and play a set of their favorite songs.
Song List:
1. Open Your Mind
2. 04 Ye
3. Can We Hang
Produced by PJ Shahamat
Filmed by Logan Bik, and Elaine Sanders