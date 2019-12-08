Sunset Sessions: Vritra

Sunset Sessions: Vritra

Logan Bik, PJ Shahamat, and Brendan Reed-Crabb
December 8, 2019

On Sunset Sessions this week, Vritra (and his son Ivan) come in to deliver a relaxed performance of songs off his catalog along with a few tracks from his upcoming project. He brings together engaging lyrics, fluid flows, and inventive production.

Every week we invite musicians to come in, have a conversation and play a set of their favorite songs.

Song List:

1. Closer 2 God
2. Perpetual
3. Creep/Tolywyly
4. Missing
5. Inertia

Produced by PJ Shahamat
Filmed by Logan Bik, and Brendan Reed-Crabb
Edited by Logan Bik

 

 