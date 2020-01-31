Gen Z and Astrology

Astrology — the ever-elusive pseudoscience of the stars, and the enigmatic personality test that each of us pass on the day we’re born. The art of astrology has had a sudden resurgence in the last decade, with social media being a large part of the reason why the information is being exposed to an audience that has it readily accessible.

It has origins in Mesopotamia and from there, went on to be practiced by the empires of the Egyptians, the Greeks and the Romans. As Christina Smallwood explained in a video interview she did with The New Yorker discussing why people are drawn to astrology, she says it’s because, “It’s highly individualized, it has a technical system, it has a dimension of poetic storytelling, and it promises to tell you things you don’t already know.”

And what she is saying is true; in the ’70s, when astrology hit its peak in the 20th century, it was used to understand your inner self and foresee the obstacles to come ahead of you. Smallwood explained further in the video that psychoanalyst Carl Jung incorporated astrology into his psychoanalytical practices. He is the man that turned the methods of the way we think about astrology into today’s terms as psychological astrology.

For myself, I believe that’s what made me fascinated about the practice of astrology. I looked into it when I was in the eighth grade, and I’ve never looked back. Now, as a senior in college, I look to my birth chart for what is on the horizon for my future, what obstacles I face in the present, or what parts of myself aren’t letting me grow into the person that I want, or need, to become a better version of myself.

I’m not the only one who feels this way. Others like myself come to astrology as a tool of self-help and take the journey to self-reflection into their own hands. Because of social media and the proliferation of information in today’s age, astrological information is readily available from Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr and Facebook. The popularity of astrological meme accounts on Instagram is at an all-time high because of their simplistic and easy-to-read explanations about the fundamental system of astrology.

One Instagram meme account named “anothersadcancer” is run by 16-year-old San Fernando Valley native Daniela Fuentes Lozano.

“I first got into astrology when I was four and I used to watch this show with my mom about couples matching together,” Lozano said. “Even though I didn’t understand the concept completely I still enjoyed it. Then when I turned 13 I started to go back into it. Then after two years, I found out my birth time and went all out from then.”

She also talks about how astrology helped her on her path to self-discovery: “It helped me by feeling like I have meaning. A connection with the universe that we are just dropped off here and expected to follow these guidelines/stereotypes. Astrology is a tool I use to guide my intuition, and it helps me coordinate my intuition with the logical side of the situation and find a middle ground.”

Lozano said that she likes the new astrology apps popping up and gaining popularity day by day. “LIFE SAVERS,” she says. “Though you can’t really get all of your info from, say Co-Star. It’s a beginner’s tool and can definitely guide you. I like The Pattern too because it’s not necessarily astrology, but it definitely has the sense of it.”

On Twitter, there’s a different atmosphere among astrologers. There’s a mix between astrologers and tarot card readers that go hand-in-hand when it comes to services and information.

A 24-year-old London tarot reader named Shanara who runs a tarot service on Twitter under the name “Nubian Tarot” talked about her experience in the technological spiritual realm: “Astrology and tarot are amazing tools that I feel everyone should understand and have access to (whether as a reader or someone who just receives readings) because it just provides another level of understanding that most people miss out on in life because they’re not open or aware of tarot or astrology.”

Nubian Tarot, along with other popular astrology accounts on Twitter, has amassed 21,000 followers in an enterprising online industry that is finally being noticed in the new age of technology and new age practices while they are abandoning, or intertwining, their other spiritual practices into astrology.

Unlike Lozano, Nubian Tarot dislikes the new wave of astrology apps. “A lot of astrologers I follow will tell you their disdain for Co-Star because of the fact that it wasn’t created by real astrologers and the information is sometimes false,” she said.

However, she did end her statement on a positive note, stating that, “The concept of astrology apps is amazing and there needs to be more legit ones so that the rest of the world can learn about it the right way.”

One of the many things I was happy to see from the outcome of astrology being sought out on Twitter is the amount of black women that are into it, and how it validated my being in such a spiritual space among women who look like me.

“It’s a goal of mine to get more black women into it,” Shanara said. “The ones I follow are absolutely amazing and take their craft so seriously. Astrology and tarot have always been presented as ‘white’ and it’s a shame because both have had connections to ancient African spirituality before slavery, however we know our roots and beliefs were stripped from us being reintroduced to the things our ancestors were using too. When it comes to mainstream media of course, there’s a clear difference. I’ve noticed the people who write for magazines, or who have shows etc. are always mostly white. So I’d love to see more of our faces representing both fields.”