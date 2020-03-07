Women’s tennis match cancelled due to Coronavirus fears

Prior to their 4-1 win over Louisiana Tech on March 5, the women’s tennis team found out that one of their upcoming matches had been cancelled.

Abilene Christian University out of Abilene, Texas sent an email to head coach Gary Victor informing him that the Wildcats would be cancelling their March 10 match against the Matadors due to the Coronavirus.

According to the email obtained by the Sundial, “university and athletics administration have been in discussion to assess the Coronavirus risk associated with travel to the Los Angeles area.”

With the Coronavirus now up to 13 cases in the Los Angeles area as of March 6, the ACU administration thought it was best to forgo their meeting with the Matadors. CSUN has not seen any cases of the virus connected to any students, faculty, or staff.

The end of the email stated that “our priority is the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and we believe an abundance of caution is warranted.”

The match between the two will not be made up so the Matadors have over a week to prepare for their match at Florida National University on March 17 .