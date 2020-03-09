CSUN’s Response to COVID-19

An illustration of COVID-19 photo courtesy of the CDC

The rapid spread of COVID-19, a strain of a novel coronavirus, around the world is prompting anxiety-provoked responses from students and employees at CSUN.

The university issued a public statement that a group of CSUN students attended a conference with more than 18,000 attendees this past weekend. Two non-CSUN-affiliated attendees from New York tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety at CSUN is the top priority that drives preparation efforts,” said President Dianne F. Harrison.

Although there are no confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 to any CSUN students, faculty or staff, those who attended were advised to self-monitor their health and report any symptoms to their health care provider.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has not advised any changes in status for the university.

Nonetheless, authorities encourage all community members to thoroughly wash their hands with hot water, and keep commonly-contacted surfaces disinfected. Health experts suggest any sick individuals stay home from work and receive flu immunization.

The county health department also encourages everyone to be prepared with enough provisions such as water, food and hygienic essentials that can last a few days. As CDC officials report the COVID-19 has surpassed 220 cases nationwide, several city government officials are encouraging individuals to self-quarantine as a preventative measure.

Students showing COVID-19 symptoms — including cough, fever and shortness of breath — should contact CSUN’s Klotz Health Center immediately.

A cross-functional committee has been formed under campus leadership to coordinate response efforts and to prepare efforts to protect the CSUN community.

CSUN officials stated they are actively monitoring the situation and the university is activating its emergency operations center to respond to campus community emergencies.

Faculty is prepared to accommodate students requesting to stay home due to illness which includes clearly communicating opportunities and expectations around alternative assignments while not requiring medical documentation.

The Life Matters Program at CSUN is available to all staff and students who are experiencing anxiety from the COVID-19 concern.

The Freudian Sip coffee shops on campus are no longer accepting reusable cups, but will still grant customers their 10-cent sustainability discount.

Unless there are circumstantial changes, CSUN will remain operational.