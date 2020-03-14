CSUN extends deadline for parking permit refund requests

CSUN’s office of Parking and Transportation Services is extending the first deadline for prorated parking permit refunds until March 17, in light of the cancelation of in-person classes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

For many students, the cancelation of in-person classes until April 19 has eliminated the need for their parking permits. The office of Parking and Transportation Services is currently enforcing a prorated refund policy that preceded the cancelation.

The policy follows a particular schedule in which the amount refunded depends on the date the refund is requested.

The next refund deadline was originally on March 15, but it has been extended to allow for more flexibility in light of the cancelation of in-person classes, according to Michael Yu, CSUN’s parking manager.

Yu says that apart from the deadline extension, the refund policy and process has not changed.

The policy follows a request process in which requests can be denied. Yu says his office will honor all requests related to COVID-19, and the only way a request will not be honored is if a permit had been previously reported stolen or missing.

The standard student parking permit costs $426.42 for an academic year and $213.21 for a single semester. There is different pricing for motorcycle permits and permits that are restricted for use in certain parking lots.

Students who request a refund before March 17 will be refunded $106.91. Students who request a refund after March 17 will be refunded $53.30. Yu says he estimates that it will take up to two weeks to fully process refunds because of the increased volume of refund requests. CSUN will not offer refunds for requests made after April 12, according to the policy.

As per the policy, students will have to return their parking permit to the Parking office, on the corner of Darby Avenue and Prairie Street, in order to receive the refund. If in-person classes resume after April 19, students who returned their permits can purchase another one at the price of $53.30 after April 12, according to Yu.