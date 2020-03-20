Two CSUN students being tested for COVID-19

Two students are currently self-isolating in CSUN student housing as they are awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Two CSUN students are being tested for COVID-19 at local health facilities, according to a campus-wide email sent out by President Dianne F. Harrison on Thursday night.

According to the email, both students had been self-isolating in CSUN’s student housing. Harrison’s email did not specify how long the students had been in self-isolation or if they had been somewhere with known exposure.

The test results remain unknown, according to the email.

“When we learn the results of the testing, we will inform you of any campus impacts,” Harrison wrote. “At this time, there continues to be no confirmed COVID-19 cases at CSUN.”

According to Harrison’s email, medical personnel at the Klotz Student Health Center believe risk of transmission between these students and the rest of the tenants is low, as they have had limited contact.

News of the two students being tested for COVID-19 comes after Sstudent Hhousing emailed residents on Wednesday, encouraging students to move out by Sunday evening in an effort to limit the risk of spreading the virus. An update email sent out on Thursday lifted the deadline, asking students to communicate with Student Housing if they plan to move out.

“We very quickly realized this was not the way to go and provided students with an update to simply let us know when they are able to move out. At this point we are working individually with students to identify an appropriate move out date,” wrote Claire Davis, director of Sstudent Hhousing, in an email.

Students are allowed to continue living in student housing, which is still open and operational. Certain social distancing measures have been put into effect, such as the housing dining hall shifting to take-out only, according to an email from the CSUN Dining office.

Housing plans to relocate residents who decide not to move out into fewer buildings, according to Davis. The housing office is also considering imposing occupancy limits on units.

According to Harrison, the university will “enact any hygiene and cleaning needed” in affected housing areas. The email also specified that the cleaning would be in accordance with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health protocols.

Additionally, Harrison’s email acknowledged the new “safer-at-home” orders announced by California Governor Gavin Newsom and mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, stating that CSUN’s current virtual learning and social-distancing measures are aligned with the orders.

“I can tell you with certainty that things will continue to change rapidly,” Harrison said.

“But one thing that will not change is how we come to our decisions. Our decision-making is guided by the best information we have from public health agencies, with the health and safety of the campus community at the heart of all we do.”