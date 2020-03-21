True crime podcasts worth binging

True crime is fascinating. Whether it’s through news, movies, books, documentaries or podcasts, true crime sells. There are even conventions that guests can attend and talk to detectives and reporters who have worked on cases. The genre gives people a chance to dive into the minds of criminals who have been involved in murder, abuse, larceny, etc. To put it plainly, it is a fantasy escape and because it is audio, the imagery is all in your imagination.

Podcasts have gained more and more popularity throughout the years. Unlike TV shows or movies, you can listen to podcasts on a commute, during workouts, before sleeping or while you’re cleaning at home.

The following podcasts can be found on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or on the podcast’s specific website.

While we are quarantined due to COVID-19, here are seven true crime podcasts to listen to:

“Serial”

There are three seasons of this investigative journalism podcast, which started in 2014, hosted by Sarah Koenig. Season one focused on the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, an 18-year-old student at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore following the arrest and trial of Adnan Syed. The season was so popular and gripping that HBO made a docuseries following up on the case. Season two focused on Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, an American Army soldier who was held prisoner by the Taliban for five years and then charged with desertion when he came home. Season three was much different, as the listener followed Koenig as she went to the Justice Center Complex in downtown Cleveland and investigated different cases within that courthouse. Season four is currently in production.

“My Favorite Murder”

Started in 2016, this is a weekly true crime comedy podcast hosted by comedians Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff. Main episodes are released every Thursday, while “minisodes” are released every Monday and are typically half as long as a main episode. Kilgariff and Hardstark each select a single murder or true crime story to examine and discuss. The podcast is different because one of the hosts tells the story while the other reacts, and vice versa. The hosts also empathize with the victims in each episode, bringing up several topics and themes that tie into their personal experiences. Every episode lands in the iTunes’ top 10 comedy podcast chart, and the duo always end their episodes with the catchphrase, “Stay sexy and don’t get murdered.”

“Chasing Cosby”

Author Nicki Weisensee Egan hosts this six-episode podcast produced by the Los Angeles Times, which came out in 2019. Egan has spent 15 years following the sexual-harassment allegations and the eventual downfall of legendary convicted rapist comedian Bill Cosby\; Egan even wrote a book about him. The podcast chronicles the life of Cosby while giving a platform to 14 of the 60 survivors to tell their stories, including Andrea Constand, the victim and survivor whose case ultimately put Cosby in prison. The women aren’t censored, and they pull no punches. It is hard to listen to at times, but it needs to be heard. Cosby was a monster that used his power until the day he got convicted and “Chasing Cosby” details his crimes.

“Slow Burn”

This narrative podcast, produced by Slate Plus, breaks down three of the biggest events in history. The first two seasons of the podcast are hosted by journalist Leon Neyfakh, and the third season of the show is hosted by writer Joel Anderson. The first season covers the Watergate scandal that led to the impeachment of President Richard Nixon, and features interviews with Bob Woodward and many others. The second season covers the impeachment of Bill Clinton and looks back at how the media destroyed Monica Lewinsky. The season features interviews with Linda Tripp, Cliff Jackson, and others. The most recent season covers the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. The season examines how their hatred for each other started and how it ultimately led to their deaths. It also brings up the question of how the murders of the two biggest rappers of all time still haven’t been solved.

“Serial Killers”

Started in 2017, this podcast is exactly what its title implies — serial killers. Actor Greg Polcyn and voice actor Vanessa Richardson release episodes every Monday and Thursday. “Serial Killers” uses real life voices taken from interviews and blends it with voice actors that recreate the killers’ lines. The podcast is very informative and sounds like an audiobook, but a horror one at that. If you are curious about the classic serial killer genre, this podcast is for you.

“S-Town”

From the producers of “Serial,” host Brian Reed travels to Alabama after receiving an email from John B. McLemore, a man who despises his Alabama town and wants someone to desperately investigate an alleged murder in his hometown to which he names S-Town. When this came out in 2017, it had the attention of podcast lovers for its mysterious plot twists. Containing a slew of odd characters from America’s Southern region, it will keep listeners hooked until its last episode.

“Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein”

ABC news debuted its “Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein” podcast alongside a two-hour broadcast special on Jan. 9. The eight-part podcast explains who the American financier and convicted sex offender was and how he became so powerful. The podcast also has several interviews with the women that Epstein raped and abused, such as Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Chauntae Davies and the Farmer sisters. The listeners will also learn who Ghislaine Maxwell is and how she helped Epstein lure girls in. Just like the podcast “Chasing Cosby,” listeners will get to hear about how much of a monster Epstein was and how he ruined countless lives and somehow remained protected until the day he died.