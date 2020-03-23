Internet options for students

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has asked broadband and telephone service providers to take the “Keep Americans Connected Pledge” for the next 60 days to ensure network resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of companies have pledged to waive late fees and open their WiFi hotspots to anyone who needs them.

CSUN has shifted its courses completely online for the remainder of the semester, which means students must have access to the internet in order to receive instruction and do coursework.

CSUN’s Information Technology shared resources for students to access the internet off-campus.

Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and WiFi access for 60 days to households with college students or K-12 students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395.

“As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of disruptions to the economic, educational, medical, and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected,” Pai said in a press release. “That’s why I’m asking all broadband and telephone service providers to take the ‘Keep Americans Connected Pledge.’ I don’t want any American consumers experiencing hardships because of the pandemic to lose connectivity.”

In response, Comcast is offering free WiFi for two months to low-income families, plus all Xfinity hotspots will be available for free to the public.

AT&T is offering open hotspots and unlimited data to existing customers and $10 per month plans to low-income families.

T-Mobile is offering unlimited data to existing customers and is enabling hot spots for 60 days at no extra charge.

“I applaud those companies that have already taken the ‘Keep Americans Connected Pledge.’ They are stepping up to the plate and taking critical steps that will make it easier for Americans to stay connected during this pandemic and maintain much-needed social distancing,” Pai said. “I urge other companies to join them. This may be a difficult time for our nation, but if we all work together, I am confident that we can rise to the challenge.”