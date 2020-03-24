Two CSUN students test negative for COVID-19

Two students are currently self-isolating in CSUN student housing as they are awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Two CSUN students have tested negative for COVID-19, according to a campus-wide email sent by President Dianne F. Harrison on Tuesday. The news comes six days after Harrison announced that two students were transported to a local medical facility for testing. The two students had been self-isolating in student housing, according to that announcement.

“I know that this news is a tremendous relief for these students and their families, as well as our entire campus community,” Harrison wrote in Tuesday night’s update.

According to the email, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which tracks COVID-19 diagnoses, has not notified the university of any positive cases from the broader CSUN community.

The university has not specified if the students who were tested had been somewhere with a known exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Earlier this month, the university announced that 13 students, who attended a conference with known exposure to the virus, were asked to self-isolate until March 17.

The university has not confirmed the total number of students who are or were in self-isolation in student housing.

At least one student, who recently returned from Italy, had been self-isolating in student housing as late as last Thursday, according to an anonymous student housing source. It is unknown whether this student is one of the students who were tested.