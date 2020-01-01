Coronavirus Chronicles: How the pandemic has shifted life for these CSUN students

My alarm rang at 5:45 a.m. on Friday, March 20. However, it wasn’t to let me know I had to get ready for a class at CSUN. It was to let me know I had to leave soon to go shopping at the local Vallarta Supermarket. With the World Health Organization classifying the novel coronavirus as a pandemic, supplies have been flying off the shelves at nearly every store. Some markets, such as Vallarta, have...