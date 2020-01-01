The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Coronavirus Chronicles: How the pandemic has shifted life for these CSUN students

In collaboration with the CSUN Journalism Feature writing class, The Sundial presents first person student accounts as they share how the coronavirus has shifted their everyday lives. Below are the voices of essential workers. caregivers and other student workers who give us glimpses into their new reality.

Curing boba cravings during COVID-19
I’m not high risk, but I act like I am
Amazon: Last of the employed
The coronavirus canceled our quinceañera
Baseball is canceled, and so is my paycheck
I am in the high-risk category, but I still have a family to take care of
Prepared or paranoid parents?
Coming of age during the coronavirus

