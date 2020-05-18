Weekly Pop Culture Round up: May 11 – May 16

During the time of quarantine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, creators have taken over social media platforms trying to cure your boredom. With so many things happening, you may have missed a few exciting things that may pique your interests. Here are some things that you may have missed from this week from the world of the internet.

Sunday, May 10 – Mother’s Day Announcement

While we were all celebrating mother’s day in quarantine, Desi Perkins, a YouTube star, took to Instagram to give us all a surprise. The beauty blogger and her husband, Steven Perkins, are expecting their first child. The couple’s announcement was put into a short video clip, along with a caption,“PERKINS Produce! Our best harvest yet, coming October 2020. ”

Monday, May 11- Disney Channel Stars Reunite For a Table Read

“Between a Rock and a Bra Place” is one of the most notable episodes of Disney Channel’s “Lizzie Mcguire.” It highlights the awkwardness of adolescence when Lizzie and Miranda bring Jo with them to go bra shopping for the first time. While the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot continues to be up in the air, the cast got together 19 years later for a virtual table read of the iconic episode. The video of the table read can be viewed on actress Hilary Duff’s Instagram.

Tuesday, May 12 – Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered

It’s been 21 years since the first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game was released in 1999, however, fans were able to get a glimpse of what is to come on Tuesday. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater one and two are set to be remastered and released on Sept. 4, 2020. This announcement came equipped with a trailer and screenshots that revealed in-game ramps and settings. Fans can currently pre-order the game, which costs $39.99 for the standard edition and $49.99 for the Xbox One Digital Deluxe edition, from various outlets. Visit http://www.tonyhawkthegame.com/ for the list of outlets and for more information on the game.

Wednesday, May 13- “Riverdale” Time Jump Confirmed

Fans of the popular show “Riverdale” can expect a slight change for season five. After the show stopped earlier than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic, viewers were left on edge. The executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, announced on Wednesday fans won’t get to see the remainder of the character’s senior year. Instead, season five will pick up a few years into the future. Regardless, the producer will finish the last three episodes of this season when stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Thursday, May 14 – Former Bachelorette Releases Country Song in Quarantine

Kaitlyn Bristowe, season 11 Bachelorette and podcast host, has now jumped into the music industry. On Thursday, the reality star released her first single titled, “If I’m Being Honest.” She announced the news on her Instagram page stating, “If I’m being honest, I didn’t think I would ever release this song. I was too afraid, insecure, and kept doing the classic “what if”.”

Friday, May 15 – LA Zoo From The Comfort of Your Couch

Every year, the LA Zoo hosts their largest fundraiser of the year, The Beastly Ball, to support their conservation efforts. For the first time, the event is open for global viewing\; it was livestreamed on Friday at 6 p.m. on beastlyball.lazoo.org. It can now be viewed via their YouTube channel whenever you please. The event, hosted by actor Joel McHale, featured guest appearances by LA Zoo ambassadors like Jackie Chan.

Saturday, May 16 – Nelly and Ludacris Headline “Verzuz”

Every Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, musical artists battle head-to-head on Instagram Live with the best songs of their discography. On Saturday, two hip hop heavy hitters entered the ring: Nelly and Ludacris.