Life during COVID-19: Stephanie Yu, Northridge, California

Stephanie Yu is a Chinese-born film student at CSUN who decided to stay in Northridge, California during the global lockdown. Her family is in Guangzhou, one of the most populous cities in China, which has mostly reopened. Stephanie’s hands-on education has suffered due to the pandemic restrictions, but she remains optimistic and open to adapt to the circumstances.

Editor’s Note April 15, 6:19 p.m. :Headline had a spelling error.