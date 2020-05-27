Retail businesses can reopen starting today

A sign on the door of Amoeba Hollywood notifies customers of the closure with information on how to shop from their online store on April 29.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced all retail stores may reopen on Wednesday for in-person shopping with proper safety measures but must align with state and county guidelines.

Garcetti said that Los Angeles County is aligning regulations to move towards reopening in-store shopping at low risk stores, drive-in movies and other activities starting Wednesday.

“For months, we learned how to shop safer by practicing physical distancing, using face coverings, washing our hands and more. It’s time to safely revive our small businesses,” Garcetti said in a tweet. “Retail shops should only reopen when they are ready and can adopt the County’s safety protocols.”

According to L.A. County’s website, all indoor and outdoor retail shopping centers may open for business at 50% capacity. Flea markets, swap meets and drive-in theaters may resume operations.

The updated orders allow L.A. residents to take part in all permitted activities while continuing to practice physical distance and wearing cloth face coverings as the recovery progresses.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, shopping centers and indoor malls are considered lower risk retail businesses, and must post the Reopening Protocols for Retail Establishments prior to reopening.

“Shopping center food courts, dining areas, or dine-in restaurant tenant operations must follow the current requirements for restaurants,” the L.A. County order states. “The owner or operator of the indoor mall or shopping center must, prior to reopening, prepare, implement and post the required Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Protocols for Shopping Center Operators.”

Faith-based organizations may resume services, with the number of congregants limited to less than 25% of the building’s capacity, or a maximum of 100 people.

Pools, hot tubs and saunas that are in a multi-unit residence or part of a homeowners associations may now open.

Personal care establishments, such as hair and nail salons or barber shops, are not included in the updated order and remain closed. Restaurants are not reopening for dine in at this time.

Higher-risk businesses, recreational sites, commercial properties and activities, where more frequent and prolonged person-to-person contacts are likely to occur such as, bars and nightclubs, gyms and fitness centers, movie theatres, live performances theatres, concert halls and venues, stadiums, arenas, gaming facilities, theme parks and festivals still remain closed.

“Aligning Los Angeles County’s health orders with that of the State’s is going to provide immediate relief to our communities,” Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Kathryn Barger said. “This important step will enable our residents and businesses to have greater clarity and consistency as we continue to take positive steps towards reopening Los Angeles County.”

The L. A. County Department of Public Health will continue to monitor data through the reopening stages of retail businesses, and will consult with the Board of Supervisors as to whether adjustments should be made in the future.