Daily dose of artists supporting the Black Lives Matter movement

Art, whether it be music, movies, or drawings, has the power to heal and educate. People are able to document movements and as time goes on, we look at it and interpret it through our lens.

As the world continues to fight for justice for George Floyd and others affected by police brutality, artists are doing their part by creating and offering an escape with a purpose.

Here are two interesting pieces of art The Sundial saw today:

Cat Willett, a Brooklyn-based illustrator, has worked with a range of clients from Savage X Fenty to Apple. She used her platform to share a beautiful illustration of Floyd she created on May 30. In her Instagram caption, she vowed to share the high-resolution edition of the illustration with anyone who asked.

In the caption, she wrote “Friend. Father. Boyfriend. Musician. Athlete. Employee. Brother. Son. Advocate. Citizen. Human. George Floyd. #sayhisname We can do better. I can do better. Please donate to @brooklynbailfund @mnfreedomfund if you can spare it.”

You can follow Willett on Instagram at @catxwillett.

CSUN Printmaking Society recently showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and will be selling pieces of art to raise money for the cause.

Fellow member Francis Robateau, a CSUN graduate student, is selling three art pieces according to the Instagram post. Robateau will donate all of the proceeds to the “Peoples City Council Freedom Fund” GoFundMe, which has raised $2,445,560 of their $3 million funding goal as of Wednesday.

According to the GoFundMe page, The Peoples City Council Freedom Fund will go toward:

Legal support, bail, fines and court fees for arrested protesters

Medical bills and transportation for injured protesters

Medical supplies and personal protective equipment for community medics

Direct monetary support to Black Lives Matter Los Angeles

Supplies — such as megaphones, pamphlets — and support for protesters and organizers

Direct monetary support to the National Lawyers Guild of Los Angeles and other groups assisting protesters with legal support

The CSUN Printmaking society was established in 2009, according to the Facebook group. The student group gives students a place to come together and share their art and ideas. Printmaking is based on the principle of transferring images from a matrix onto another surface, most often paper or fabric, according to metmuseum.org.