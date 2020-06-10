Preview: Summer Movie Trivia Fest

CSUN Associated Students Productions is hosting Summer Movie Trivia Fest on Zoom throughout the summer — back-to-back for the first two weeks and every other Thursday for subsequent weeks — starting June 18 at 5:30 p.m.

The AS Productions’ annual in-person Summer Movie Fest was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual Summer Movie Trivia Fest, which replaces the Summer Movie Fest, can be attended by students remotely via Zoom.

AS Productions will release the list of movies that will be covered on their website and social media accounts a week prior to trivia night. This gives participants time to prepare for the trivia questions and, hopefully, brings a competitive edge to the event. The movie list for next Thursday’s trivia night will be uploaded tomorrow.

A master of ceremonies will host trivia night with Kahoot!, a game-based learning platform, and participants will have the opportunity to win a gift card from a company of their choice.

As space is limited, AS Productions recommends participants to join the Zoom call at the start time to secure a spot.

For more information, students can visit https://www.csun.edu/as/summer-movie-trivia-fest.