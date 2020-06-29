Los Angeles County beaches closed for Fourth of July weekend due to spike in coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County beaches will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend, which typically sees large gatherings. L.A. County continues to see a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Los Angeles County Public Health officials ordered the closure of beaches from Friday to Monday in an attempt to slow the community spread of COVID-19. L.A. County beaches, piers, bike paths and parking lots will be closed to prevent crowding and slow the spread.

L.A. County is also prohibiting any fireworks displays this holiday weekend, according to the press release.

Barbara Ferrer, the L.A. County Public Health Director, said ordering the closure was a difficult but responsible decision.

“The Fourth of July holiday weekend typically means large crowds and gatherings to celebrate, a recipe for increased transmission of COVID-19,” Ferrer said.

“We all need to take this virus more seriously and residents and business owners must do their part. Physical distancing isn’t optional, wearing a face covering isn’t optional, spending time only with those you live with isn’t optional — these are requirements in the Health Officer Order and are the tools we have to protect each other, our families and those most vulnerable in our communities,” Ferrer said.

County officials announced a daily record of 2,903 newly confirmed cases and 22 deaths Monday, bringing countywide totals to 100,772 total cases and 3,326 deaths.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills station announced on its Facebook page that it will be patrolling the beaches throughout the weekend to enforce the order.

“This new order makes it illegal to trespass at these locations and is punishable by law to include, but not limited to a $1000 fine,” the Facebook post says.

Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced the closure of our beaches, piers, beach bike paths, and… Posted by Lost Hills Sheriff's Station on Monday, June 29, 2020

The beach closure order follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order Sunday to close all bars, including bar areas in restaurants, breweries and wineries in L.A. County, unless they are offering sit-down dine-in meals.

Monday’s order does not apply to Long Beach, which has its own health department, according to the L.A. County Public Health department.