Weekly COVID-19 update for Los Angeles County

As some countries celebrate a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, the United States continues to see an uptick of positive COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control forecasts an upward trend in the number of deaths nationwide. Los Angeles County currently holds the record for the most confirmed cases in the nation.

We have compiled data and guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to provide an update for L.A. County. Data is up to date as of July 17, 2020.

Total cases:

Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in L.A. County on Jan. 26, the number of positive cases continues to rise. Over 1% of L.A. County’s population of 10 million has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,188 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized in L.A. County. 604 COVID-positive patients are in the ICU. The county currently has 1,322 available ICU beds.

The state’s goal is to keep hospitalization increases below 10%. L.A. County is meeting the goal, as the county has seen an increase in hospitalizations of 3.8%.

Local official updates:

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the immediate closure of indoor operations at fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls.

As testing became more widely available at the beginning of May, tests were administered to anyone who wanted to get tested, whether or not they had symptoms. As of Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health is enforcing testing guidance to ensure prioritized access to tests.

In L.A. County testing priority is given to those with symptoms, working in residential care or group home facilities, people experiencing homelessness and those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Employees in essential retail, food service, health care, emergency services without symptoms are eligible if additional testing is available.

L.A. County officials announced on Wednesday the addition of new testing centers in Compton, Downey, Montebello, Azusa, South Gate, Panorama City, Bellflower, Pomona, El Monte, and East L.A. These communities have been the hardest hit by coronavirus; the mortality rate after testing positive for the virus is higher amongst Black and Latinx communities.

The 10 new testing sites were funded by the CDC. Officials estimate testing will increase by 65% in these communities.

On Thursday, L.A. County broke its own daily case record for the second time this week, reporting over 4,500 positive cases in a single day. The previous record for most cases in a single day was reported Tuesday, around 4,200.

What’s open:

Grocery stores

Essential retail

Some non-essential retail with modifications

Parks and beaches with modifications

Golf courses

Hotels

Shared residential pools

What’s closed:

Indoor dining at restaurants

Indoor houses of worship

Gyms

Bars

Indoor shopping malls

Tattoo shops

Nail salons

Hair salons

Barbershops

Face masks are still required in public. Gatherings should be limited to only people in your household, according to health officials.

Testing:

The L.A. County website lists 112 testing locations available for both walk-up and drive-up testing. Testing is available by appointment only.

Below are the most local testing locations to California State University, Northridge. A comprehensive list of testing locations can be found here.

Drive-up testing Locations:

Balboa Park

5903 N. Balboa Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91406

CVS – Burbank

1820 West Verdugo Ave., Burbank, CA 91506

Hansen Dam Recreational Center

11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342

CVS – North Hollywood

10945 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606

Rite-Aid North Hollywood

11350 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606

DPH – Pacoima Health Center

13300 Van Nuys Boulevard, Pacoima, CA 91331

(818) 896-1903

Center for Family Health & Education

8727 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402

(888) 511-9660

CVS – Reseda

7400 Reseda Blvd., Reseda, CA 91335

CVS – San Fernando

1204 San Fernando Road, San Fernando, CA 91340

Rite-Aid Sylmar

13803 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342

Mid-Valley Comprehensive Health Center – DHS

7515 Van Nuys Blvd. Van Nuys, CA 91405

(818) 627-3000

West Valley – Warner Center

6097 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367

CVS – Winnetka

19701 Vanowen St., Winnetka, CA 91306

Walk-up testing locations:

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. Glendale

801 S Chevy Chase Dr #250, Glendale, CA 91205

(818) 265-2264

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. North Hollywood

12157 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606

(818) 755-8000

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. Sunland

8316 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA 91040

(818) 273-8800