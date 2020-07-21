Column: Tracking Trump in 2020

President Donald Trump further polarizes the U.S. with his actions, from tweets to deploying federal agents.

The country is in flux as it reckons with long-standing racial injustice and is experiencing the worst handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the world. Surely, this is a moment for the president to attempt to pull together the polarized nation? Well, not if your country’s president is Donald Trump.

Trump has used this moment to double down on his inflammatory and unsophisticated rhetoric — most of it aimed at his political opponents — and push his political agenda.

Here is an ongoing list of all the outrageous actions taken by the president since the beginning of the pandemic and as we lead up to the election in November.

Trump says he’ll send federal agents to Chicago amid Portland chaos – July 20

Portland has been the center of national attention as federal agents, many in camouflage uniform, plucked protestors off the street and placed them into unmarked vehicles without stating a reason for arrest. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler asked the Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf to remove the agents to no avail.

Now, DHS is planning to deploy 150 agents to Chicago, according to reporting from the New York Times.

Trump devotes Rose Garden speech to a campaign – July 18

Trump walked onto the South Lawn of the Rose Garden and turned his speech on new policies into a campaign speech. He dedicated his time to grooming his potential voters into believing he is the best candidate for reelection. He bashed China and described former Vice President Joe Biden as a gift to China, stating Biden was an advocate of the Communist regime.

Trump runs ad against defunding the police – July 15

Trump released an ad outlining what police defunding would possibly look like. The ad centered around a phone call made to the police that goes unanswered, with a voiceover claiming that no one will be available to prevent crime. The ad accuses former Vice President and former President Barack Obama of supporting the idea of letting “criminals back on the street” and defunding the police. “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” the ad read.

Trump re-evaluates universities’ tax exempt status, says they’re about “radical left indoctrination” – July 10

Trump threatened the tax exempt status of many universities, accusing them of being places of “radical left indoctrination.” The threat has little to no legal basis as universities are protected by the first amendment, but represents another conservative attack claiming that higher education largely propagates left-wing ideology.

Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

Trump shares video of supporter yelling “White power” – June 28

Trump retweeted a video showing an elderly Trump supporter at a retirement home in Florida yelling “White Power.” In the video, a man cruising by a small crowd of fellow Trump supporters in a golf cart started the chant as he held his fist in the air. He is cheered on by a member of the crowd, who enthusiastically responds with “There you go!”

The retweet remained on the president’s Twitter page for three hours before it was removed. White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement that Trump did not hear the chant in the video.

Less testing, less cases – June 23

As cases surge across the country, Trump blamed the rising number on testing. Trump claimed the United States leads the world in the number of COVID-19 cases solely because of its increased testing capacity. He suggested the country should test less.

Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Trump announces U.S. will withdraw from WHO – May 27

The Trump administration notified the U.N. that he would halt funding to the World Health Organization and end ties with the agency. Trump’s reasoning stemmed from his belief that the organization was protecting China instead of responding to the pandemic.

This is a large hit for the organization, which specializes in international public safety, since the United States was one of its largest donors — contributing $450 million a year.