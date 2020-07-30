Column: Tracking Trump in 2020

President Donald Trump further polarizes the U.S. with his actions, from tweets to deploying federal agents.

The country is in flux as it reckons with long-standing racial injustice and is experiencing the worst handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the world. Surely, this is a moment for the president to attempt to pull together the polarized nation? Well, not if your country’s president is Donald Trump.

Trump has used this moment to double down on his inflammatory and unsophisticated rhetoric — most of it aimed at his political opponents — and push his political agenda.

Here is an ongoing list of all the outrageous actions taken by the president since the beginning of the pandemic and as we lead up to the election in November.

Trump insinuates delaying the election to stop ‘voter fraud’ – July 29

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Trump recommended delaying the 2020 November election in a tweet on Thursday.

Under the constitution, the president has no grounds to choose an election date — this is the decision of Congress. While Trump has urged a lift on restrictions on businesses and pushed to reopen schools, his notion on delaying the election until it’s “safe” goes against his previous claims that the virus is under control.

Many Republicans in the congress have publicly disapproved of Trump’s idea. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, stated that delaying the election is not something that he supports.

While I share the president's concern about fraud in elections that use mail ballots as the primary source of voting, I do not support delaying the November election. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 30, 2020

Trump threatens to have federal agents “clean out” Portland if local authorities can’t “secure” the city – July 28

Trump commented on an agreement reached between the Department of Homeland Security and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to withdraw a force of federal agents from Portland under the condition that local authorities first quell alleged violent protests.

“We’re not leaving until they’ve secured their city. We told the governor. We told the mayor. Secure your city. If they don’t secure their city soon, we have no choice. We’re going to have to go in and clean it out,” Trump said.

It’s unclear what Trump meant by “clean it out.” Videos and reports surfaced over the past week of unmarked federal agents dragging protesters into unmarked vehicles blocks away from the federal courthouse they were sent to protect.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has repeatedly called for the federal agents to leave, saying that they’ve only escalated violence.

Trump assures voters living in suburbs they “will no longer be bothered” by low income housing – July 29

Trump took to Twitter in hopes to increase his appeal to white suburban voters on Wednesday. He boasted about his rollback of the Obama-era fair housing rule.

I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

The Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule was created in hopes of eliminating racial disparities and housing discrimation in suburban communities.

“…Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy,” Trump’s second tweet on his Twitter thread about AFFH stated.

The Obama-era rule will be replaced with a new policy that will leave local governments to “self-certify” that the housing provided is affordable and free of racial discrimination. This is a large scale and potentially dangerous change from the Obama-era rule.

Trump openly ignores DACA Supreme Court ruling – July 28

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court voted to uphold the DACA program. The Trump administration, however, announced Tuesday that they will defy the order and continue to not move forward with applications.

“Person, woman, camera, man, TV” – July 22

Trump has bragged about his results on a cognitive test designed to screen for Alzheimers. In a Fox News interview, he recited five words he said he was asked to repeat on the test: person, woman, camera, man, TV.

Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/hP3h20Oxuc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 23, 2020

“If you get it in order, you get extra points,” Trump told the Fox News interviewer.

In a separate interview with Fox News, the president questioned the intelligence of Fox News host, Chris Wallace.

“But I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t. They get very hard, the last five questions,” Trump told Wallace.

Trump’s flaunting of his test results is a part of one of his key campaign strategies — attacking presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s cognitive ability. Trump, who routinely calls Biden “Sleepy Joe,” repeatedly claimed that Biden is experiencing a cognitive decline and is not fit to serve as president.

Sleepy Joe Biden is just a Trojan Horse for the Radical Left Agenda. He will do whatever they want! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

Trump wishes alleged high-profile sex trafficer well – July 22

At a White House COVID-19 briefing, a reporter asked Trump about Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire pedophile who authorities said died by suicide in jail. Maxwell was arrested and charged in Manhattan Federal Court with 6 criminal charges, including transporting a minor with the intent to engage in sexual activity and perjury. Several photos showing Trump, Epstein and Maxwell together at lavish events through the years have surfaced on the internet.

“I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said.

Trump told reporters he had met Maxwell “numerous times over the years” because they both lived in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump says he’ll send federal agents to Chicago amid Portland chaos – July 20

Portland has been the center of national attention as federal agents, many in camouflage uniform, plucked protestors off the street and placed them into unmarked vehicles without stating a reason for arrest. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler asked the Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf to remove the agents to no avail.

Now, DHS is planning to deploy 150 agents to Chicago, according to reporting from the New York Times.

Trump devotes Rose Garden speech to a campaign – July 18

Trump walked onto the South Lawn of the Rose Garden and turned his speech on new policies into a campaign speech. He dedicated his time to grooming his potential voters into believing he is the best candidate for reelection. He bashed China and described former Vice President Joe Biden as a gift to China, stating Biden was an advocate of the Communist regime.

Trump runs ad against defunding the police – July 15

Trump released an ad outlining what police defunding would possibly look like. The ad centered around a phone call made to the police that goes unanswered, with a voiceover claiming that no one will be available to prevent crime. The ad accuses former Vice President and former President Barack Obama of supporting the idea of letting “criminals back on the street” and defunding the police. “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” the ad read.

Trump re-evaluates universities’ tax exempt status, says they’re about “radical left indoctrination” – July 10

Trump threatened the tax exempt status of many universities, accusing them of being places of “radical left indoctrination.” The threat has little to no legal basis as universities are protected by the first amendment, but represents another conservative attack claiming that higher education largely propagates left-wing ideology.

Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

Trump shares video of supporter yelling “White power” – June 28

Trump retweeted a video showing an elderly Trump supporter at a retirement home in Florida yelling “White Power.” In the video, a man cruising by a small crowd of fellow Trump supporters in a golf cart started the chant as he held his fist in the air. He is cheered on by a member of the crowd, who enthusiastically responds with “There you go!”

The retweet remained on the president’s Twitter page for three hours before it was removed. White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement that Trump did not hear the chant in the video.

Less testing, less cases – June 23

As cases surge across the country, Trump blamed the rising number on testing. Trump claimed the United States leads the world in the number of COVID-19 cases solely because of its increased testing capacity. He suggested the country should test less.

Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Trump announces U.S. will withdraw from WHO – May 27

The Trump administration notified the U.N. that he would halt funding to the World Health Organization and end ties with the agency. Trump’s reasoning stemmed from his belief that the organization was protecting China instead of responding to the pandemic.

This is a large hit for the organization, which specializes in international public safety, since the United States was one of its largest donors — contributing $450 million a year.