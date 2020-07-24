L.A. County has 2,016 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 595 of them are in the ICU

As some countries celebrate a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, the United States continues to see an uptick of COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control forecasts an upward trend in the number of deaths nationwide. Los Angeles County currently holds the record for the most confirmed cases in the nation.

We have compiled data and guidance from the L.A. County Department of Public Health and the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center to provide an update for L.A. County. Data is up to date as of July 24, 2020.

Total cases:

Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in L.A. County on Jan. 26, the number of positive cases continues to rise. Over 1% of L.A. County’s population of 10 million has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,016 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized in L.A. County. 595 COVID-positive patients are in an Intensive Care Unit. The county currently has 830 available ICU beds.

The state’s goal is to keep hospitalization increases below 10%. L.A. County is meeting the goal, as the county has seen a 4.8% increase in hospitalizations.

Local official updates:

California surpassed New York as the state with the most coronavirus cases in the country.

“We’re a state the size of 21 states combined,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “So it’s not surprising now in some respects as we began to reopen key sectors of our economy — people continue to mix and people continue to come in close contact with others that may have contracted this disease — that our numbers will start to go up in total.”

Because of the high numbers, state officials are doubling their efforts to secure more personal protective equipment, Newsom said. The California Hospital Association has requested more financial relief from the government as hospitalization rates are anticipated to rise.

Newsom announced Monday that salons and beauty services in counties on the state’s monitoring list are allowed to move some services outdoors. Nail services, waxing and threading are allowed outdoors, but piercing and tattooing are not allowed outside for sanitary reasons.

Data collected on Tuesday showed a record number of new positive cases in California, counting in at 12,807, according to Newsom. That number is the highest number of cases in a single day for the state since the outbreak began.

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said L.A. is currently at level orange, meaning the city won’t revert to mandatory stay-at-home orders, but is on the verge of doing so.

“As I’ve communicated every single time, it takes three weeks or so to see the effect of our actions both when we open and also when we restrict,” Garcetti said.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Wednesday that young people account for 57% of new COVID-19 cases in L.A. County. Most deaths still affect the population above 65 years old.

As of Friday, 36 counties are on the monitoring list. Over 90% of the state’s population is represented amongst these counties.

What’s open:

Grocery stores

Essential retail

Some non-essential retail with modifications

Parks and beaches with modifications

Golf courses

Hotels

Shared residential pools

Nail salons (outdoors with modifications)

Hair salons (outdoors with modifications)

What’s closed:

Indoor dining at restaurants

Indoor houses of worship

Gyms

Bars

Indoor shopping malls

Tattoo shops

Indoor barber shops

Face masks are still required in public. Gatherings should be limited to only people in your household.

Testing:

The L.A. County website lists 112 testing locations available for both walk-up and drive-up testing. Testing is available by appointment only.

Below are testing locations most local to California State University, Northridge. A comprehensive list of testing locations can be found here.

Drive-up testing Locations:

Balboa Park

5903 N. Balboa Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91406

CVS – Burbank

1820 West Verdugo Ave., Burbank, CA 91506

Hansen Dam Recreational Center

11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342

CVS – North Hollywood

10945 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606

Rite-Aid North Hollywood

11350 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606

DPH – Pacoima Health Center

13300 Van Nuys Boulevard, Pacoima, CA 91331

1-818-896-1903

Center for Family Health & Education

8727 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402

1-888-511-9660

CVS – Reseda

7400 Reseda Blvd., Reseda, CA 91335

CVS – San Fernando

1204 San Fernando Road, San Fernando, CA 91340

Rite-Aid Sylmar

13803 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342

Mid-Valley Comprehensive Health Center – DHS

7515 Van Nuys Blvd. Van Nuys, CA 91405

(818) 627-3000

West Valley – Warner Center

6097 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367

CVS – Winnetka

19701 Vanowen St., Winnetka, CA 91306

Walk-up testing locations:

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. Glendale

801 S Chevy Chase Dr #250, Glendale, CA 91205

(818) 265-2264

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. North Hollywood

12157 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606

(818) 755-8000

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. Sunland

8316 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA 91040

(818) 273-8800

Editor’s note July 25, 2020: Changed the headline to represent how many patients are hospitalized.