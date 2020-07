A list of CSUN’s in-person classes for fall 2020

Due to the impact of COVID-19, CSUN will deliver a majority of its courses through virtual and alternative modalities of learning for the fall semester.

There will be a limited number of face-to-face courses offered as these courses have learning objectives that cannot be met in an online environment.

“Whether your classes are on campus or remote, please be assured that CSUN remains as committed as ever to ensuring your academic success and intellectual growth, and to offering academic programs and support services that will help you reach your full potential,” CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison said in a message to the campus. “I am confident that your student experience will be productive and rewarding. We are an institution that offers opportunity and transformation, committed to helping you attain personal growth and fulfillment.”

The CSUN marketing and communications team has compiled a list of in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester and The Sundial will continue to update the list it as more in-person courses become available.

According to the Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jeff Noblitt, “significant preventative health measures are in place for these on-campus classes and labs.”

List of Approved Exceptions for Fall 2020 On-Campus Instruction



College Department/Course Number Course Title MCCAMC ART 235 SCULPTURE I MCCAMC ART 267 INTRO TO CERAMICS MCCAMC ART 267 INTRO TO CERAMICS MCCAMC ART 322B ILLUSTRATION II MCCAMC ART 335 SCULPTURE II MCCAMC ART 435 SCULPTURE III MCCAMC ART 367 CERAMICS III MCCAMC ART 467 CERAMICS IV MCCAMC ART 455A PHOTO/VIDEO LTG I MCCAMC ART 455B PHOTO/VIDEO LTG II MCCAMC ART 455C PHOTO/VIDEO LTG III MCCAMC ART 535 STU PRB SCULPTURE MCCAMC ART 635 AD STU PROB/SCLPT MCCAMC ART 550 STU PROB: PHOTO MCCAMC ART 650 ADV STU PRB:PHOTO MCCAMC ART 560 STU PRB IN CERAM MCCAMC ART 660 AD STU PRB CERAM MCCAMC CTVA 452 SENIOR FILM PROJ MCCAMC CTVA 452A SENIOR FILM PROJ MCCAMC CTVA 442 TV THESIS PRODUCTION MCCAMC CTVA 442 TV THESIS PRODUCTION MCCAMC CTVA 340 ADV VID PROD & ED MCCAMC CTVA 340 ADV VID PROD & ED MCCAMC CTVA 340 ADV VID PROD & ED MCCAMC CTVA 342 Digital Cinematography MCCAMC CTVA 342 Digital Cinematography MCCAMC CTVA 357 Advanced Cinematography MCCAMC CTVA 240 FUND VIDEO PROD MCCAMC CTVA 240 FUND VIDEO PROD MCCAMC CTVA 240 FUND VIDEO PROD MCCAMC CTVA 240 FUND VIDEO PROD MCCAMC JOUR 335 WR PROD ED TV NEWS MCCAMC JOUR 395B BRDCAST NEWS PRAC MCCAMC JOUR 395B BRDCAST NEWS PRAC MCCAMC JOUR 397B NEWS PRACTICUM MCCAMC JOUR 430 PUB AFFS JOUR MCCAMC JOUR 445 ADV TV NEWS MCCAMC MCOM 693A ISS. AMER MASS ME MCCAMC MUS 182 SYMPHONY ORCH MCCAMC MUS 382 SYMPHONY ORCH MCCAMC MUS 682 GRAD SYM ORCHSTRA MCCAMC MUS 179B SYMPH WIND ENSEMB MCCAMC MUS 379B SYMPH WIND ENSEMB MCCAMC MUS 679 GRAD WIND ENSEMBLE MCCAMC MUS 179A SYMPH WIND ENSEMB MCCAMC MUS 379A SYMPH WIND ENSEMB MCCAMC MUS 181B JAZZ ENSEMBLE (Jazz "A" Band) MCCAMC MUS 381B JAZZ ENSEMBLE (Jazz "A" Band) MCCAMC MUS 181A JAZZ ENSEMBLE (Jazz "B" Band) MCCAMC MUS 381A JAZZ ENSEMBLE (Jazz "B" Band) MCCAMC MUS 287 CHAMBER MUS TECH MCCAMC MUS 287 CHAMBER MUS TECH MCCAMC MUS 287 CHAMBER MUS TECH MCCAMC MUS 287 CHAMBER MUS TECH MCCAMC MUS 487 CHAMBER MUS TECH MCCAMC MUS 487 CHAMBER MUS TECH MCCAMC MUS 487 CHAMBER MUS TECH MCCAMC MUS 487 CHAMBER MUS TECH MCCAMC MUS 687 GRAD CHAMBER MUSIC MCCAMC MUS 687 GRAD CHAMBER MUSIC MCCAMC MUS 687 GRAD CHAMBER MUSIC MCCAMC MUS 687 GRAD CHAMBER MUSIC MCCAMC MUS 390MI Music Therapy Improvisation MCCAMC TH 262 FUND COSTUME TECH MCCAMC TH 190, 290, 382A/B/C, 390A/B/C, 490A/B/.C TH PROD PARTICIPATION (Play: Lorca in a Green Dress) MCCAMC TH 190, 290, 382A/B/C, 390A/B/C,490 A/B/C TH PROD PARTICIPATION (Play: Uncle Vanya) CECS ECE 425L Microprocessor Systems Lab CECS ECE 425L Microprocessor Systems Lab CECS ECE 492 Senior Design Project CECS ECE 493 Senior Design Project CECS ME 431L Machine Design Lab CECS ME 436L Composites Lab CECS ME 335L Mechanical Measurements Lab CECS ME 335L Mechanical Measurements Lab CECS ME 335L Mechanical Measurements Lab CECS ME 335L Mechanical Measurements Lab CECS ME 335L Mechanical Measurements Lab CECS ME 435L Mechatronics Lab CECS ME 435L Mechatronics Lab CECS ME 435L Mechatronics Lab CECS ME 435L Mechatronics Lab CECS ME 435L Mechatronics Lab CECS ME 491 Thermal Fluids Lab CECS ME 492 Thermal Fluids Lab CECS ME 493 Thermal Fluids Lab CECS ME 494 Thermal Fluids Lab CECS ME 495 Thermal Fluids Lab CECS ME 486A Senior Design in Mech Eng I CECS ME 486A Senior Design in Mech Eng I CECS ME 486A Senior Design in Mech Eng I CECS ME 486A/B Senior Design in Mech Eng I/II CECS ME 486A/B Senior Design in Mech Eng I/II CECS ME 486B Senior Design in Mech Eng II CECS ME 486B Senior Design in Mech Eng II CECS AM317 Mechanics Lab CECS AM318 Mechanics Lab CECS AM319 Mechanics Lab CECS AM320 Mechanics Lab CECS AM321 Mechanics Lab CECS AM322 Mechanics Lab CECS CE308L Surveying Lab CECS CE308L Surveying Lab CECS CE408L Surveying w/GPS Applications Lab CECS CE408L Surveying w/GPS Applications Lab CECS CM208L Construction Site Surveying Lab CECS MSE 101L Intr Engineering Lab CECS MSE 227L ENGR Mat Lab CECS MSE 227L ENGR Mat Lab CECS MSE 227L ENGR Mat Lab CECS MSE 227L ENGR Mat Lab CECS MSE 227L ENGR Mat Lab CECS MSE 227L ENGR Mat Lab CECS MSE 227L ENGR Mat Lab CECS MSE 227L ENGR Mat Lab CECS MSE 227L ENGR Mat Lab CECS MSE 227L ENGR Mat Lab CECS MSE 409L FUND CAM LAB CECS MSE 488A MSEM Sr Design CECS MSE 528L Prin Mtls Engr Lab CECS MSE 690 Mtls Enger Practcum CHHD CD730 Clinical Methods and Instrumentation CHHD CD742B Auditory Amplification II CHHD CD750 Assessment and Intervention of Vestibular System CHHD CD770 Clinical Practicum in Audiology CHHD CD773 Clinical Practicum in Audiology CHHD CD475/576/577 Clinical Practicum in Audiology Combined Sections CHHD CD 475 Clinical Practicum in Audiology I CHHD CD 565/566/567 Clinical Practicum in Speech Pathology Combined Sections #2: Early Intervention CHHD CD 565/566/567 Clinical Practicum in Speech Pathology Combined Sections #3: Early Intervention CHHD CD 565/566/567 Clinical Practicum in Speech Pathology Combined Sections #7: Social Skills CHHD HSCI 181 Medical Imaging I CHHD HSCI 285 Rad Anatomy Pos I CHHD HSCI 380 Cross sec Anat for Rad CHHD HSCI 382 Mammography CHHD HSCI 480 Comp Tomography CHHD HSCI 482 Ang Interven Tech CHHD NURS 318 Introduction to Professional Nursing CHHD NURS 307 Health Assessment CHHD NURS 307L Health Assessment Lab CHHD NURS 422 Advanced Medical Surgical Nursing CHHD NURS 443 Nursing Care of the Pediatric Patient CHHD NURS 443L Nursing Care of the Pediatric Patient Clinical Laboratory CHHD NURS 444 Nursing Care of the Childbearing Family CHHD NURS 444L Nursing Care of the Childbearing Family Clinical Laboratory CHHD PT 700L Applied Human Anatomy Lab A CHHD PT 700L Applied Human Anatomy Lab B CHHD PT 702L Applied Biomechanics Lab CHHD PT 702L Applied Biomechanics Lab CHHD PT 704L Applied Physiology Lab A CHHD PT 704L Applied Physiology Lab B CHHD PT 730L Musculoskeletal Practice Management II Lab A CHHD PT 730L Musculoskeletal Practice Management II Lab B CHHD PT 730L Musculoskeletal Practice Management II Lab C CHHD PT 734L Cardiopulmonary Practice Management Lab A CHHD PT 734L Cardiopulmonary Practice Management Lab B CHHD PT 734L Cardiopulmonary Practice Management Lab C CHHD PT 733L Neurologic Practice Management Lab A CHHD PT 733L Neurologic Practice Management Lab B CHHD PT 733L Neurologic Practice Management Lab C CHHD PT 740L Musculoskeletal Practice Management III Lab A CHHD PT 740L Musculoskeletal Practice Management III Lab B CHHD PT 740L Musculoskeletal Practice Management III Lab C CHHD PT 742L Pediatric Practice Management Lab A CHHD PT 742L Pediatric Practice Management Lab B CHHD PT 742L Pediatric Practice Management Lab C CHHD PT 744 Geriatric Practice Management CHHD PT 785B Physical Therapy in Pilates CSM PHYS 465 EXP Physics III CSM PHYS 365 EXP Physics I CSM PHYS 220BL ELEC + MAG LAB CSM PHYS 220BL ELEC + MAG LAB CSM PHYS 220BL ELEC + MAG LAB CSM PHYS 220BL ELEC + MAG LAB CSM PHYS 220BL ELEC + MAG LAB CSM PHYS 220BL ELEC + MAG LAB CSM PHYS 220BL ELEC + MAG LAB CSM PHYS 220BL ELEC + MAG LAB CSM PHYS 220BL ELEC + MAG LAB CSM PHYS 220BL ELEC + MAG LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 220AL MECHANICS LAB CSM PHYS 100BL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100BL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100BL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100BL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100BL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100BL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100BL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100BL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100AL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100AL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100AL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100AL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100AL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100AL GEN PHYS LAB CSM PHYS 100AL GEN PHYS LAB CSM BIOL215L Introductory Microbiology Lab CSM BIOL315L Principles of Microbiology Lab CSM BIOL315L Principles of Microbiology Lab CSM BIOL315L Principles of Microbiology Lab CSM BIOL315L Principles of Microbiology Lab CSM BIOL315L Principles of Microbiology Lab CSM BIOL410L Medical Microbiology Lab CSM BIOL477L Cell and Tissue Culture Lab CSM BIOL447 Full Immersion Research Experience (FIRE) CSM BIOL447L Full Immersion Research Experience (FIRE) Lab CSM BIOL313 Invertebrate Zoology* CSM BIOL313L Invertebrate Zoology Lab* CSM BIOL392B Field Studies: Invertebrate Zoology* CSM BIOL429 Marine Ecology* CSM BIOL429L Marine Ecology Lab* CSM BIOL492I Field Studies: Marine Ecology* CSM BIOL496MC Marine Conservation* CSM BIOL496MCL Marine Conservation Lab* CSM BIOL496MCF Field Studies: Marine Conservation* CSM BIOL495B Directed Undergraduate Research Marine Biology* CSM CHEM 461L Biochemistry I Laboratory CSM CHEM 461L Biochemistry I Laboratory CSM CHEM 464L Principles Of Biochemistry Laboratory CSM CHEM 464L Principles Of Biochemistry Laboratory CSM CHEM 495A Directed Research CSM CHEM 495B Directed Research CSM CHEM 567L Protein Structure and Function Laboratory CSM CHEM 696A Directed Graduate Research CSM CHEM 696B Directed Graduate Research

Chart provided by CSUN’s Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communication Jeff Noblitt.