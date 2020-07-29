2020 Emmy Awards Nominations Announced

The Emmy Awards nominations were announced yesterday, setting the stage for the event scheduled on Sept. 20.

Although the 2020 award season faced ceremony postponements and cancelations, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards show must go on — well, maybe with a few adjustments.

The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards today, substituting their annual in-person ceremony for a live stream.

The virtual event was hosted by Saturday Night Live alumna Leslie Jones, who was joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and Television Academy CEO, Frank Scherma.

The results revealed that Netflix set a record for the total number of nominations by platform with 160 nominations. HBO, who previously held the record for 137 nominations in 2019, trailed Netflix this year with 107 as the platform with the second-most nominations, according to the Television Academy press release.

The Television Academy plans for the 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony to be virtual with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host for the third time. The event is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television,” Scherma said. “Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honored to be recognizing so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart.”

Below is a list of nominations from popular categories. Click here to view the full list.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“The Crown” – Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“The Mandalorian” – Disney+

“Ozark” – Netflix

“Stranger Things” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Keiran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

Martin Short, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” – HBO

“Dead to Me” – Netflix

“The Good Place” – NBC

“Insecure” – HBO

“The Kominsky Method” – Netflix

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon Prime Video

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bette Midler, “The Politician”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live”

Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere” – Hulu

“Mrs. America” – Hulu

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Unorthodox” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

Outstanding Television Movie

“American Son” – Netflix

“Bad Education” – HBO

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones” – Netflix

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” – Netflix

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” – Netflix

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Limited/TV Lead Actor

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” – TBS

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – ABC

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO

“Drunk History” – Comedy Central

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Masked Singer” – FOX

“Nailed It!” – Netflix

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – VH1

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“The Voice” – NBC