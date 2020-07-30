4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the San Fernando Valley Thursday morning with an epicenter in San Fernando.

A magnitude 4.2 magnitude quake woke San Fernando residents up at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, followed by a smaller 3.3 magnitude quake in Pacoima, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was just north of San Fernando city, however people across the San Fernando Valley reported feeling the shake.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, there has not been any reported structural damage or injuries at this time.

If an earthquake occurs, there can be a series of hazards such as damage to buildings, gas leaks, water lines, or power lines. Ready.gov provides a list of ways on how to stay safe, during and after an earthquake.

If you felt the shake, USGS is asking for you to report your experience here.