L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said this week is “make or break” for handling the coronavirus

As some countries celebrate a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, the United States continues to see an uptick of COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control forecasts an upward trend in the number of deaths nationwide. Los Angeles County currently holds the record for the most confirmed cases in the nation.

We have compiled data and guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center to provide an update for L.A. County. Data is up to date as of July 31, 2020. Here is your weekly COVID-19 update.

Total cases:

Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in L.A. County on Jan. 26, the number of positive cases continues to rise. Over 1% of L.A. County’s population of 10 million has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,904 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized in L.A. County. 569 COVID-positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. The county currently has 872 available ICU beds.

The state’s goal is to keep hospitalization increases below 10%. L.A. County is meeting the goal, as the county has seen a 0.9% increase in hospitalizations. Still, this is a significant jump from last week, when hospitalizations were -7.48% on July 24.

Local official updates:

In both his press conference on Monday and a tweet from Thursday, Garcetti considered this week to be make or break for L.A. in terms of handling the coronavirus.

He reminded residents on Monday that the COVID threat level remains at orange, but red would signal the need for another lockdown.

California lawmakers are considering reinstating extra weekly benefits for jobless workers as the $600 in federal compensation has expired. Assemblymember Phil Ting and 26 other members of the California Senate and Assembly are currently working out a joint stimulus plan, worth $100 billion.

California has processed more than 9.3 million claims for unemployment, but the system is still backlogged. Unemployment benefits top $55 billion in California as of Thursday, July 30. On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan to deploy strike teams to help streamline the process for resolving unemployment claims and sending benefits to jobless workers.

What’s open:

Grocery stores

Essential retail

Some non-essential retail with modifications

Parks and beaches with modifications

Golf courses

Hotels

Shared residential pools

Nail salons (outdoors with modifications)

Hair salons (outdoors with modifications)

What’s closed:

Indoor dining at restaurants

Indoor houses of worship

Gyms

Bars

Indoor shopping malls

Tattoo shops

Indoor barber shops

Face masks are still required in public. Gatherings should be limited to only people in your household.

Testing:

The L.A. County website lists 119 testing locations available for both walk-up and drive-up testing. Testing is available by appointment only.

Below are testing locations most local to California State University, Northridge. A comprehensive list of testing locations can be found here.

Drive-up testing Locations:

Balboa Park

5903 N. Balboa Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91406

CVS – Burbank

1820 West Verdugo Ave., Burbank, CA 91506

Hansen Dam Recreational Center

11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342

CVS – North Hollywood

10945 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606

Rite-Aid North Hollywood

11350 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606

DPH – Pacoima Health Center

13300 Van Nuys Boulevard, Pacoima, CA 91331

1-818-896-1903

Center for Family Health & Education

8727 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402

1-888-511-9660

CVS – Reseda

7400 Reseda Blvd., Reseda, CA 91335

CVS – San Fernando

1204 San Fernando Road, San Fernando, CA 91340

Rite-Aid Sylmar

13803 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342

Mid-Valley Comprehensive Health Center – DHS

7515 Van Nuys Blvd. Van Nuys, CA 91405

(818) 627-3000

West Valley – Warner Center

6097 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367

CVS – Winnetka

19701 Vanowen St., Winnetka, CA 91306

Walk-up testing locations:

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. Glendale

801 S Chevy Chase Dr #250, Glendale, CA 91205

(818) 265-2264

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. North Hollywood

12157 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606

(818) 755-8000

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. Sunland

8316 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA 91040

(818) 273-8800