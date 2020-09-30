Big Show 2020: Rave from home this Saturday

Big Show 2020 will take place online via Zoom on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. CSUN students have to register with their student email in order to get access to the livestream.

Every year since 2000, CSUN students have looked forward to shaking off the stress of midterms at the Associated Student’s annual Big Show. The concert, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, may look different from years past, but the coronavirus did not stop Associated Students from providing students an opportunity to jam out from home this Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Diplo and A-Trak will perform exclusively for CSUN students who register with their university email and ID number. Admission to the event is free and students who register will also be entered into a raffle to win prizes such as a Nintendo Switch, a Disney+ membership, an Apple TV as well as $150 donated towards an on-campus club of their choice.

New this year, the event will include an artist question and answer session with Diplo.

Back to perform for his second Big Show, Diplo’s discography has grown tremendously since his first appearance in 2012. The Grammy Award winning DJ and record producer worked on popular dance tracks such as “Where Are Ü Now” with Justin Bieber and Skrillex and “Electricity” with Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa.

A-Trak, a literal turntable champion, is a Canadian DJ that has worked with numerous artists including Princess Nokia, Calvin Harris and Kanye West.

Since students won’t be able to dance together on the iconic Oviatt Lawn, Associated Students added these extra incentives and free admission “to give back to the student body,” according to AS Productions producer Naurice Minor. “It’s a really cool opportunity that we wouldn’t get if it was in-person,” Minor said.

As of Monday, around 1,500 students have registered for Saturday’s event. AS’s goal is to sell out the show’s max capacity of 10,000.

Minor said that since students aren’t on campus, marketing the event has been a challenge. With social media being their main outlet for advertising, attendance is expected to be lower than in the past years.

Associated Students conducts surveys and social media polls throughout the year to get a gauge on who the students want to see perform. Diplo came out as this year’s winner for students choice.

CSUN students can now register for the virtual concert and artist Q&A with their university email and student ID number via the AS website.